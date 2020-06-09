Raheem Sterling: Manchester City star ‘not thinking about his job’ while fighting racial injustice

“I don’t really think about my job when it happens. I’m just thinking about what’s right and at this point, you know, only a lot of people can take it,” the 25-year-old England international told BBC Newsnight, reflecting on the global protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

“It’s been going on for hundreds of years and people are tired. People are ready for change. I keep saying this.

“I see a lot of people on social and things, but it needs more than just talking. We need to actually implement change.”

Good representation

After being located Racist abuse From fans, Sterling has been accused of the news during a match against Chelsea in the English Premier League in 2018 “Fueled by racism” With portraits of young black footballers.

While the protests following Floyd’s death were acknowledged to be a “great starting point” in sparking conversations, he said the only real change was when blacks were well represented in positions of power.

“There are 500 players in the Premier League and one-third of them are black and we do not represent us in the hierarchy. We do not represent ourselves in the coaching staff,” he said.

“We don’t have a lot of related and communicating faces.”

Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo is the only active manager in the English Premier League since the dismissal of Brighton in 2019 by a black, Asian and minority ethnicity (BAME).

Huyton believes that long-standing racist stereotypes have led to the loss of influential black players who will be the role models for future generations.

“The frustrating fact is that we haven’t made that much progress,” Houghton Told CNN . “Especially, in an era that spoke more than any other time.”

Sterling used a comparison of the previous four Premier League stars – Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Soul Campbell and Ashley Cole – who all enjoyed successful playing careers.

However, only Rangers manager Gerard and Chelsea boss Lampard have been allowed to perform at elite clubs.

“At the same time, all of them have made their coaching badges to coach at the highest level and are two black former players who are not given the right opportunities,” Sterling said.

‘We want to find a solution’

Thousands of people participated in the Black Lives Matter parade in major UK cities such as London, Bristol, Manchester and Edinburgh, despite government advice that people should escape. Mass demonstrations.

While prominent ministers criticized the protesters for their actions on social distance, the Sterling people said it was right to attend and that “the only disease we have at present is the racism we are fighting.”

“This is a very important thing at this point in time because it’s something that has been going on for years and years,” he said.

“Like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it.

“At the same time, all these protesters are doing the same. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing and they are fighting for their benefit.

“As long as they are doing it peacefully and securely and without harming anyone and entering any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way.”

While protests in the UK have been largely peaceful, activists and police have clashed near Downing Street, with some heating up on Saturday. In Bristol, activists demolished the statue of 17th-century slave owner Edward Colston on Sunday.

Taking a stand

Like Sterling, players all over the world have been listening to Floyd’s death since.

“This is something that I will continue to do. To initiate these discussions, people in my industry are looking at themselves and doing what they can to give people in this country an equal opportunity,” Sterling said.

“Hopefully other industries can do that, and so is the society and system of the day.