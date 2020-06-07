Rep. John Louis Visits Black Lives Matter Plaza with Mayor of Washington, DC

WJLA

Fairfax County Police Officer Tyler Timberlake is facing three separate charges of assault and battery in connection with the arrest and arrest of a black man.

Officials said Saturday that the officer violated the use of force policies in body camera footage released by the department.

Timberlake, an eight-year veteran, has been jailed for up to 36 months, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve T. Descano said.

The unidentified victim in the video is being treated at a local hospital and released, according to Fairfax County Chief of Police Colonel Edwin C. Wright. Rossler Jr. said he reached out to the victim and his mother “in person” [his] Disgust with [his] The officer promised unacceptable criminal acts and justice for her. “

Rossler said Timberlake was free from his duty and law enforcement authority in accordance with Fairfax County staff regulations. According to Roessler, other officers on the scene were also freed from the pending fate of criminal and administrative investigations.

CNN’s efforts to reach Timberlake were not immediately successful.

Descano called the body camera video “disturbing.” “I want our community to know that we are following allegations that are in line with current law, and are supported by the evidence presented to us,” he said.

Chief Rossler released the body camera video, saying Officer Timberlake was “committing criminal acts that violate our oath of office and ignore the sanctity of human life.” The video is destroying public confidence in police officers not only in Fairfax County, but throughout the world. “

Rossler said that in addition to the criminal investigation, he has initiated an administrative investigation and that the officer’s use of the Fairfax County police auditor is subject to independent review.