Rio Tinto: Minor apologizes for blasting 46,000-year-old sacred land in Western Australia

Located in the Jukan Gorge in the Pilbara region, where the resources of the state of Western Australia are abundant, there are two cave systems, including artifacts that represent the ten thousand years of continuous human occupation.

The May 24 demolition went ahead despite seven years of war by local guardians of the land, Putu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura, to defend the site.

“We pay tribute to Putu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura People (PKKP),” Chris Salisbury, CEO of Rio Tinto Iron Ore, said in a statement released on Sunday.

“We are sorry for the pain we have caused. Our relationship with the PKKP is very important to Rio Tinto who have worked together for many years,” the statement said.

“We will work with the PKKP to find out what happened and strengthen our partnership. Essentially, we are reviewing the plans for all other sites in the Jukon George area.”

According to 7 News, Rue Tinto was told about the importance of the site last October, said Burchell Hayes, spokesman for Putu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Aboriginal Corporation.

“The high importance of the site was recently broadcast to Rio Tinto by PKKPAC in March,” Hayes said.

He said the group was only aware of Rio Tinto’s intentions on May 15. CNN Business reached out to Rio Tinto on Hayes’ comments and was sent back to the company’s announcement.

Federal Home Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt said “vandalism should not occur” and he spoke personally with the traditional owners of the land.

“It is important that this does not happen again,” said Indigenous Australian Wyatt.

“The Western Australian state government must ensure that their law and approval processes protect our indigenous cultural heritage. In this case, it is clear that the law has failed.”

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, the country’s first leader, has apologized to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children who were abused by white Australians over the past century, saying Rio Tinto’s “corporate pride has robbed all Australians”.

“Jukan George Shelters [are] “Nine times bigger than Stonehenge, 23 times bigger than the Colosseum and 75 times bigger than Machu Picchu,” he posted on his official Twitter account.