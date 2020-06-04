Rivets on jeans may be a thing of the past

Who wrote Marianna Serini, CNN

For nearly 150 years, denim jeans have been a tough figure of fashion – practically everyone, everywhere, has a pair.

They are tough and versatile, but a major contributor to the enviable reputation of fashion as one of the world’s most polluting industries.

Now a British charity, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, hopes to change that by encouraging apparel companies to sign up for its “Jeans Readiness Guidelines” – and change the design of jeans as we know it.

For one, the list says metal rivets should be “designed” or “reduced to a minimum.” Metal rivets are the basis for a design patented by Levi Strauss in 1873. Known as “XX” pants, these were later called 501. Rivets were originally used to reinforce jeans in seperate areas, but the modern stitching made them fully decorative.

The new guidelines, which are part of the charity’s Make Fashion Circular initiative, say that jeans should be able to withstand at least 30 home washers, made of “cellulose fibers from regenerative, organic or transformational farming techniques” and free from hazardous chemicals. Sandblasting, stone finishing, and the use of potassium permanganate (denim dimming oxidation factor) are also banned.

“The idea is to prolong the life of your pair of jeans,” said Francois Souchet, leader of Fashion Circular, in a phone interview, and start asking (and) everyone in the supply chain: ‘How can this product be re-designed in a second life? ” How can I reduce its environmental impact and do it ethically? ‘ “

The history of modern blue jeans dates back to 1853 when Levi Strauss, a Bavarian immigrant, brought denim to America.

After moving to San Francisco to start his own dry goods business, Strauss began supplying fabric to a Nevada tailor named Jacob Davis. This garment is popular among workers, cowboys, and miners because it is better suited to traditional garments to withstand harsh conditions. Davis specializes in denim pants and then creates a pair that is reinforced by copper rivets kept at pockets and flies.

Pants evolved over the next century, from blue collar garments to Navy uniforms, and later to youth rebellion and indicators of angst, pop culture and beatnik. They have received celebrity endorsements from John Wayne and Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe and James Dean, but Elvis, Paul Newman, Jefferson Airplane, Marvin Gaye, Brooke Shields (in her iconic Calvin Kleins circa 1980), Tupac and Pharrell.

In their transformation, blue jeans have an almost equilibrium allure. They are rediscovered as luxury items and are almost simultaneously fast fashion. In doing so, they also took a large piece of clothing – and, ironically, they were originally created as long-lasting garments, becoming semi-disposable items.

“What was once considered one of the most durable items on our shelves is something that we now buy in clearly disturbing volumes,” said Anika Kozlowski, assistant professor of fashion design, ethics and sustainability at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. . “This has led to significant environmental impacts.”

High environmental cost

Traditionally, jeans are made of cotton. Despite being natural and biodegradable, fiber comes from one of the world’s “thirty” crops. In addition to the water needed to cultivate cotton, it is most commonly used for dyeing, rinsing and finishing to achieve the classic look of denim, which comes from weaving indigo-dyed cotton yarn (warp) with white cotton (weft).

Over its lifetime, up to a single pair of jeans can be used 919 gallons of water , According to Levi, including production and washing. Bleaching agents, enzymes and pesticides are also part of the process – like sand blasting, the denim-warming technique is used to achieve the “affected” look.

The process involves blasting abrasive material at high speed through an air compressor to clean and shape the surface of the denim. This can have many detrimental effects on the environment and on the workers who make jeans. Sand blasting has been proven to cause silicosis, an undetectable lung disease, which is often fatal.

“It has become almost inevitable to step into a more environmentally aware supply chain,” Kozlowski says. “There are as many problems as this sector is currently in.”

H&M Group, GAP, C&A, Lee Jeans and Reform are some of the labels that have pledged to re-design the jeans. More is expected to follow with the creation of first garments using the guidelines set to hit stores next year.

Lewis did not sign up, but the company – and other big names, including the Wranglers and G-Star Raw – have taken steps to reduce their environmental impact by reducing water usage, developing more sustainable composites, or working with smaller manufacturing plants. Ensure ethical cultivation and processing practices.

New technologies are helping brands refine their product and supply chains. For example, the Spanish mill Tejidos Roy, in partnership with US-based Indigo Mill Designs and the Gaston College Textile Technology Center, created a water-free color system that uses 100% less water, 89% less chemicals and 65% less energy.

“But it’s still a small niche for the whole sector,” said Dio Kurazawa, head of denim at trend assessment company WGSN and co-founder of The Bear Scouts, a platform that connects brands with sustainable manufacturers. “Most companies, despite innovation, are not committed to making the necessary changes. Part of that is due to costs and partly due to lack of will.”

According to Souchette from Make Fashion Circular, more work is needed to reduce the environmental cost of denim. “Jeans are a clear entry point for this type of endeavor,” he said. “The denim sector has already made very little effort to improve its manufacturing process. It is aware of its own problems. Our guidelines want to build on it, to create a better fit across the supply chain.”

Brands participating in the design of jeans reissues are required to provide annual reports to show their progress. But both Kurazawa and Kozlowski were skeptical about the long-term impact of the event.

“I personally don’t think the rules will change much,” Kurazawa said. “Manufacturing countries need the help of factory workers and infrastructure workers. Initiatives similar to these guidelines have measurable results, in that sense.”

Kozlowski said that while the initiative is admirable, what is needed is more oversight.

“I think the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is great at pushing for sustainability, but the problem is that there is no governing body that can ensure that standards are actually implemented,” she said. “The supply chain is global, so it is very difficult to enforce control.”