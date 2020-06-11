Robert Baden-Powell: UK council to remove statue of Scouts founder

The local authority, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council, said in a statement that the statue, which was installed in 2008, will be removed on Thursday.

“We recognize different views of Baden-Powell’s life activities and we want to create time for all views to be aired, and to stay in the statue to reduce the risk of any public disorder or antisocial behavior,” it said.

The Dorset County Scouts group supports the eviction, the council said.

BCP council leader Vicki Slade called for talks on the future of the statue.