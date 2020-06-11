Robert Baden-Powell: UK council to remove statue of Scouts founder

The local authority, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) council, said in a statement that the statue, which was installed in 2008, will be removed on Thursday.
“We recognize different views of Baden-Powell’s life activities and we want to create time for all views to be aired, and to stay in the statue to reduce the risk of any public disorder or antisocial behavior,” it said.
The Dorset County Scouts group supports the eviction, the council said.
BCP council leader Vicki Slade called for talks on the future of the statue.
“Although known for the creation of scouts, we recognize that some aspects of Robert Baden-Powell’s life are worth less in memory,” she said in a statement.
“I don’t see the statue being removed,” she wrote. “We have, however, advised the police that the statue was on the target list for the attack and urged me to accept its temporary removal due to its water proximity and its sensitive and historic nature.”
The move is part of a wave of action against monuments that glorify the colonial history of the UK.
On Sunday, protesters in Bristol toppled the statue of slave trader Edward Colston, and local authorities in east London removed the statue of slave owner Robert Milligan on Tuesday.
Who is Baden-Powell?
Robert Stephenson Smith Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell of Gilwell, was born in London on February 22, 1857 and died January 8, 1941 in Nyeri, Kenya, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
He was honored as a national hero for his actions as a British Army officer during the South African War (1899-1902), and in 1908 found the Boy Scouts. Two years later, he co-founded Girl Guides, a company for girls.
Scouts Movement
Scouts are targeting boys between the ages of 10 and 14. Scouting “exists to actively engage and support young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society,” the organization said.
Baden-Powell became interested in teaching young people when he learned that his 1899 military textbook “AIDS to Scouting” was being used to train boys in Woodcraft.
He decided to set up a trail camp for boys on the island of Brownsie near Poole in 1907, and then wrote a book called the Boy Scout Movement.
Before long there were scout troops throughout Britain, and Baden-Powell published the book “Scouting for Boys” in 1908.
Two years later, Baden-Powell retired from his military position to concentrate on scouts, and the same year he founded Girl Guides with his sister Agnes.
Why is he so controversial?
Former Bournemouth East Labor parliamentary candidate Corey Drew told BBC Breakfast Television on Thursday: “A quick look at his history shows that he is very open about his views against homosexuality and he is a very open supporter of Hitler and Fascism.
She said: “We cannot condone the shocking values of the people, because they have been in the past,” adding: “We can remember the positive work without reminding the man.”
Drew said the statue is not historic – it has only been around for about a decade. “It’s not part of our history,” she said.
However, some local politicians have spoken out in defense of the statue.
MP Bonnarmouth West MP Conor Barnes called on the BCP council to restore the statue.
Locals in Poole on Thursday morning showed their support for the statue.
