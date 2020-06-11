“Now, as I head into the 2017 season, I plan to devote the time needed to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.
“I will miss my fans and the tour, but I look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”
The 38-year-old recovered from a similar knee injury in 2016, winning two Grand Slams.
The ATP tour between the pandemonium has now been postponed until the end of July as organizers decide to cancel Wimbledon this year.
The US Open will go ahead on August 31 with the French Open deferred on September 20.
Federer has not played competitive tennis since reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open this year, where he began to struggle with injury.
He earned a total of 3 106.3 million in the last 12 months, becoming the first tennis player to top the Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes.
