sport

Roger Federer will miss the rest of 2020 due to injury

1 second ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
0 Views
Roger Federer will miss the rest of 2020 due to injury
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
The 20-time Grand Slam champion is recovering He underwent surgery in February But a few weeks ago there was a setback in his bid for fitness.
“I had an extra quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” he said Wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Now, as I head into the 2017 season, I plan to devote the time needed to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.

“I will miss my fans and the tour, but I look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”

The 38-year-old recovered from a similar knee injury in 2016, winning two Grand Slams.

Read: Federer is the highest paid athlete in the world, with only two women in the top 100

The ATP tour between the pandemonium has now been postponed until the end of July as organizers decide to cancel Wimbledon this year.

The US Open will go ahead on August 31 with the French Open deferred on September 20.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Federer has not played competitive tennis since reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open this year, where he began to struggle with injury.

Despite his setbacks, Federer is now He is the highest paid athlete in the world, According to Forbes.

He earned a total of 3 106.3 million in the last 12 months, becoming the first tennis player to top the Forbes list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment