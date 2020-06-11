Roger Federer will miss the rest of 2020 due to injury

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is recovering He underwent surgery in February But a few weeks ago there was a setback in his bid for fitness.

“I had an extra quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee,” he said Wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Now, as I head into the 2017 season, I plan to devote the time needed to be 100% ready to play at my highest level.

“I will miss my fans and the tour, but I look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.”