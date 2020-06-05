Roger Goodell responded at the request of NFL Stars Black Lives Matter

NFL players demanded to be heard and the league listened and responded.

The NFL’s social media accounts posted a video of Commissioner Roger Goodell after more than a dozen players on Friday – including Giants Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepherd, Jets Jamal Adams and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes – that the NFL has accepted his wrongdoing. Fight against racial equality in the video.

Goodell wanted the players to know that he was listening, and almost word for word on what the players were asking.

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of blacks,” he said in the video. “We, the National Football League, have previously agreed that it is wrong to listen to NFL players and encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We believe the National Football League is the Black Life Matter.”

Goodell called it “a very difficult time for our country, especially for the black people of our country,” before he sent his condolences to the families of George Floyd, Briona Taylor and Ahmed Arbury, who endured police brutality.

He said he personally protests with the players and wants to be “part of a much-needed change in this country.” Goodell acknowledged that the NFL would not exist without black players, and that nationwide protests were “a symbol of centuries of silence, inequality and oppression against black players, coaches, fans and staff.”

Goodell’s announcement was not understood until the players were kneeling during the national anthem again this season.

“We’re listening, and I’m reaching out to players and others who have raised their voices on how we’re listening and how we can improve and move forward,” Goodell said.

It may not be perfect – players have been asked to accept the mistake of “silently silencing our players” – but not giving up an inch from league years after Colin Kaepernick and others began kneeling during the national anthem. In 2016 to protest social injustice.