Ronaldo was the first football star to break the $ 1 billion revenue milestone

Juventus earned 50 650 million from forward football alone, with the rest coming from endorsement deals off the pitch.

He became the third athlete to break the billion-dollar milestone while playing, joining Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather in that famous club.

Ronaldo earned a total of 105 million pre-tax this year, becoming the second highest paid athlete in the last 12 months – Only behind Roger Federer.

His fierce rival Lionel Messi has raised $ 605 million in football contracts since starting his senior career, but has remained in Barcelona throughout his career.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has benefited from some of the biggest clubs on the planet, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and current team Juventus.

He has won five Ballon d’Or awards in his career, which has been filled with success. The 35-year-old has won the domestic title three times in England, twice in Spain and once in Italy. He can also boast five Champions League winners’ medals and he has inspired his country to victory at Euro 2016.

Forward is also an athlete with over 222 million Instagram followers on social media.

His global appeal helped Juventus sell 520,000 Ronaldo shirts worth $ 60 million in 24 hours, according to Forbes.

His lifetime contract with Nike, signed in 2016, brings the Portuguese international with 20 million a year. He was joined by Michael Jordan and LeBron James, the third athlete who signed with the brand for life.