Rory Doyle’s “Delta Hill Riders” focuses on black cowboy culture today

Who wrote Alan Huffman, CNN

The image of a typical American cowboy – a hard-cut white guy in dirty stained blue jeans, a cowboy hat and boots – is a staple of Western cinema and modern country music. As the symbols go, it gives an imperfect picture.

Many cowboys were black on the American border in the 19th century – one in four, According to some estimates – Their presence in history and in cowboy society is unrecognizable today. Some films have featured black cowboys in the Wild West, including Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven” and some black cowboys, especially Bill Pickett in the 1900s. Otherwise, black cowboys are rarely portrayed in art or popular culture.

Photographer Rory Doyle is immersed in the cowboy culture of Mississippi. Credit: Rory Doyle

“History shows that blacks make up about 20 percent of the US population in the late 1860s, which is on par with the entire border movement. In fact, many newly liberated blacks moved west for new opportunities in post-antebellum America,” said Black Film Historian and Professor of Film Studies at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Dr. Ortell writes Great. “Many of them are skilled ranch hands with immense experience in agricultural labor – and need to live life as a cowboy.”

However, Hollywood largely provided a whitewash article. As Great explained, Western film is a classic in American culture, so the elimination of black cowboys from pop culture is linked to “the tension between who can and cannot participate in the fruits of the American dream.”

Cowboy Culture of the Mississippi Delta

Photographer Rory Doyle’s ongoing project “Delta Hill Riders” aims to tell a more realistic and diverse story about black cowboys today, focusing on African-American cowboys and cowgirls in the Mississippi Delta, a flat farmland in the deep south of Memphis, Tennessee, and Vicksburg , Mississippi.

Doyle trapped a group of riders in front of a McDonalds. Credit: Rory Doyle

The collection of images, all shot in the Mississippi Delta – where, according to Doyle, a large number of black cowboys and cowgirls live today – won several awards, including the recent 16th annual Smithsonian Photo Contest.

Through his research, Doyle said in a phone interview that he found a historical photographic documentation of black cowboys in the United States. He explained that this is a part of history that is overlooked. “(The black cowboy community) will tell you, ‘This is something we’ve always done. My daddy has done this.

Doyle, originally from Maine, moved to Cleveland, Mississippi in 2009. He first saw black cowboys and cowgirls riding in the city’s Christmas parade in 2016. “My first thought was, ‘I realized there is so much more diversity in cowboy culture than me, and here’s a story,'” he said.

All of Doyle’s collection of photos was shot in the Mississippi Delta. Credit: Rory Doyle

Over time, Doyle became immersed in the culture by talking to riders, watching their horses, visiting them in their homes, and talking with them on trail rides and area rodeos. He became such a player that eventually made him an honorary member of the group, and then the name of his photo series, Delta Hill Riders.

Doyle photographed cowboys and cowgirls in a variety of settings, including social gatherings in a rural nightclub. His close-up photos of denim, cowboy hats and horses – even fly-on-the-wall images – tell a different story. One photo shows a group of boys hanging out at McDonalds, while another has a thigh, revealing a large tattoo.

Doyle has recently won several awards, including the 16th annual Smithsonian Photo Contest. Credit: Rory Doyle

Passing on heritage

Doyle showed his photos in New York City and London, but his favorite show was at home in Cleveland. Opening Night drew a large crowd, including many riders in his photos.

“It’s packed and really diverse. It’s never been in the Delta,” Doyle said. “And it gave the Cowboys a platform to talk, to share their voices.”

Through his research, Doyle said in a phone interview that he found a historical photographic documentation of black cowboys in the United States. Credit: Rory Doyle

Peggy Smith, an African-American cowgirl, appears in many of Doyle’s photos, saying that she is unaware of the famous riders who look like her and her friends, which she is happy to see in Doyle photos with her horse Jake.

At 53, she recalls learning the ropes as a child. “My father used to ride a horse to work on his farm, and he taught his children to ride – I’ve been riding since I was 12,” she said by phone. According to Smith, being a cowboy or cowgirl these days is a hobby, centered on rodeos, parades and trail rides in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee. “It’s ridiculous. Wherever we go, people are always talking about cowboys,” Smith said. “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, cowboys just don’t do their job.'”

In the 19th century, most cowboys on the American border were black – by some estimates, one in four. Credit: Rory Doyle

Lawrence Robinson, 65, who passes by “Cowboy,” is one of the last working cowboys in the hills near the town of Bolton, Mississippi. “My father started horseback riding when I was 15,” he said in a phone interview.

Three years later, in 1972, he got a job as a cowboy on the Bolton Area farm where he still works.

Only a few movies in the Wild West have black cowboys. Credit: Rory Doyle

Robinson is proud of his cowboy status. . , I bought a Shetland pony and the first thing I caught was a goat. ”

Robinson, who roams cattle on horseback, said she enjoys watching people riding horses, even if it’s for fun rather than work. He also enjoys sharing his riding skills.

“I’m trying to move some young people,” he said. “All I can say is that they’re still out there, trying to do their thing on horseback.”