Russell Wilson: ‘I have a huge heart right now,’ said Seattle Seahawks quarterback

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25, when a police officer was arrested, who kneeled on his neck for several minutes and pinned him to the ground.

Police were called to a shop owner believing Floyd had used a fake bill to pay.

“The reality is that, as a black person, I understand that people are being murdered in the street, people are being shot, and every other race is not like that,” Wilson, who led the Seattle Seahawks to victory, told reporters in Super Bowl XLVIII.

“It’s especially for the black community. I think of my stepmother, I think of my daughter, I think of our new boy on the way. It’s amazing to see these things happening in front of our faces.

“So, I have a huge heart right now. I don’t have the right answers or anything.”

Wilson recounted the incident that occurred in a restaurant in California after winning the Super Bowl in 2014.

“I’m in a place to get breakfast,” Wilson said. “I was on the line and everything and an old white gentleman told me, ‘That’s not for you.’

“And I was like, ‘Huh? Excuse me?’ I thought he was joking at first, my back was kind of like I was from a Super Bowl and everything else, so if someone talks to me like that, you think [a different] The situation and how people talk to you.

“At that moment, I really went back to youth and didn’t put my hands in my pocket and that was the experience. It was a huge moment for me there. I was like a man. It’s really, really, and I’m on the west coast. It’s true right now.”

Wilson also talked about the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Those who started protesting against police brutality in 2016 by taking a knee during the national anthem before the NFL games. No team has signed since Kaepernick 2017.

“The reality is that Colin has been trying to symbolize the ongoing oppression in America and it has been going on for 400 years,” Wilson said.

“The reality is, what Colin is trying to do, he’s trying to do the right thing, he’s trying to be rhetorical, what’s going on for America … The reality is that we all need help, we all need to find our own ways of how we’re going to love and how we’re going to make a difference.”

“And everybody can do it differently. I don’t know what everyone’s going to do and how they’re going to do it, but it’s calling on people to really understand what’s going on.”

Memorial services in honor of Floyd will be held in Minnesota, Texas and North Carolina over the next five days, with the Minneapolis service scheduled for Thursday.