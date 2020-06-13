Samira Nasr has been appointed the first black editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar

Who wrote Oscar Holland, CNN

Fashion Magazine Harper’s Bazaar has hired Black Editor-in-Chief for the first time in its 153-year history.

Samira Nasr, who recently served as executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, will headline the US edition of the title next month, publisher Hurst announced on Tuesday.

Montreal-born Nasr replaces longtime editor of the magazine Glenda Bailey Announced in January She is retiring almost 19 years later. In the A video She posted on social media that she described it as “an honor” to be selected for the top job “at this particular time in our nation’s history.”

“As a proud daughter of a Lebanese father and a Trinidadian mother, my worldview is broad and anchored in its belief in representation,” Nasr said. “By nature, my lens is colorful, so it is important for me to start a new chapter in the history of the Bazaar.

The move marks the return of Hurst for Nasr, who previously served as fashion director at company titles, Elle. Prior to that, she played the director role in fashion magazine InStyle and began her career as an assistant to Vogue’s former creative director, Grace Coddington.

Nasr used a two-minute video to illustrate his expansive vision for Harper’s Bazaar, which last year featured a Circulation About 762,000. Suggesting that she would like to expand the title’s focus, she said she “needs to rethink what a fashion magazine looks like in today’s world.”

“I believe that Harper’s Bazaar can provide the best in fashion, a place where society can come together to celebrate art, music and pop culture and to learn about the important issues women face today,” she said. “The fight for human rights, our reproductive rights and the barriers we face when fighting for workplace equity.”

Samira Nasr is pictured on the right at the “Queen & Slim” show in New York last year. Credit: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images Getty Images for North America / Universal

Nasr delivered a message of solidarity to protesters and activists who took to the streets in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“I see you. I thank you and hope that we can join forces to spread the message of equality because black lives are the cause,” she said.

Positive reception

In a Advertisement Announcing the decision, Hearst President Troy Young said Nasr’s voice “continues to develop the brand’s unique position as a fashion touchstone for the most discerning of fashion.” Elsewhere, her appointment was welcomed by celebrities from the media and fashion industry.

“My Gurl!” Tweeted Actress, singer and red carpet figure, Janelle Monae, “But 153 years?”

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung Wrote : “This is the kind of good news we all need to hear. Congratulations Samira Nasr @ harpersbazarus you have done good !!!”

Meanwhile, Nasr’s current boss, Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, has greeted her in a new role.

“She’s the embodiment of a chic, always ahead of the curve,” Jones Wrote In an Instagram caption featuring the pair. “I am very happy for her and her new team. At this moment in history, this character is very happy to be going to a colorful woman.”