Seattle PD has been prevented from using tear gas on protesters: Judge

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Seattle police from using tear gas, pepper spray and flash-banging devices against peaceful protesters in the city.

US. The ruling comes from District Judge Richard Jones, who said the city and state are under heavy pressure from President Trump and the right to repeal the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

The six-block public protest, known simply as “Chaz,” occurred on Monday night, after the mayor ordered police to climb up and leave their precinct in the area of ​​Capitol Hill following the unrest.

An area bordered by makeshift barricades and signs that read “You are now leaving the USA”.

The festive atmosphere has been four days – with protesters dancing, giving speeches, giving away free snacks and performing movies at night – as the city police force demands it be abolished – inspired by the death of George Floyd Memorial Day police custody in Minneapolis.

Trump, however, called the protesters “domestic terrorists” and called on them to break up the demonstrations. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan were called.

Judge Jones was with the Black Lives Matter group, which sued the Seattle Police Department this week.

Jones said the plaintiffs are making a strong case that weapons such as tear gas and pepper spray are unconstitutional because they are not targeting “any single agitator or criminal.”

The judge’s decision was praised by Michelle Storms, executive director of the Washington ACLU.

“The city must allow freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, and it must address police accountability and the use of excessive force,” the storms said in a statement.

Last weekend, Seattle officials used tear gas, pepper spray and other force against a group of protesters, which was condemned from the left. The Jones Order will block those actions for two weeks.

Both Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best have apologized to residents who were damaged by chemical weapons during peaceful protests.

Durkan visited CHAZ on Friday and backed Trump’s performance against “anarchist takeover.”

“Seattle is great. Don’t be afraid of democracy, ”Durkan Tweeted.

“As long as I can remember, Capitol Hill has been autonomous – this is always the place where people go to express themselves freely,” Durkan wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Best accused some of the protesters of violently attacking the police and alleging that the autonomous zone – and abandonment of the precinct – was blocking the police response time.

She said Friday that the department hopes to regain control of the police station “as soon as possible.”

“People are looking for a plan, but we want to make sure we’re modulating anything we’re doing,” Best said.

“We do not want to intensify or exacerbate issues that may harm the authorities or the standing people.”

