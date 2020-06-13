Selena Gomez’s ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ will hit theaters this summer

Film Studio announced Tuesday that it will release “The Broken Hearts Gallery” in theaters on July 10. This is the first large theater to be released from the studio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Produced by Selena Gomez, the film stars Geraldine Vishwanathan, Dockre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Philippa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. It was directed by Natalie Krinsky.
“We need to hear from more and more female writers and directors,” Gomez said in a statement. “Natalie is a wonderful talent and I’m happy to be part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns about returning to all of our favorite activities before COVID-19. I hope everyone listens to the recommendations of the scientists and examines the health of others and enjoys the cinematic theater experience.”
July is a big moment for the film industry. Some of the most iconic films of the year, including Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” Warner Brother’s “Tenet” and Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged,” will hit theaters.
The big question is, do people still want to sit in theaters with Kovid-19 hotspots popping up all over the country?
Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony’s Motion Picture Group, told CNN in a recent interview that he was optimistic.
“The joy that comes when you see some people in a dark theater and you laugh and you cry,” said Rothman. “Of course in the long run, I’m very, very optimistic, but I don’t underestimate the short-term obstacles. They are important.”
Because of the pandemic, Sony’s release of “Broken Hearts Gallery” has reportedly sold their Tom Hanks movie “Greyhound” to Apple TV +.
“Instead of pushing [‘Greyhound’] Until next year, many streamers are very interested, and Apple is very excited about it, “Rothman said.” Apple is a really good home for that particular image. In the case of ‘Greyhound’, it makes sense to contract with Apple, but that’s not our whole business. “
“We feel like we’re giving the best of both worlds to consumers and audiences,” he said. “If they get close to one of the drive-ins to watch there, it’s just a wonderful nostalgic experience, but if they’re not close to the drive-in or can watch it at home, they can sit on their couch, download the movie, and get a wonderful experience from the comfort of their home.”
Rothman is adamant that the future of filmmaking will return in the traditional sense.
“They said it would kill television movies in the Fifties, then VHS movies in the seventies, and then 300 channel cable television movies in the eighties. Now they say streaming comes and kills movies,” he said. “I’ll tell you one thing. Nothing kills movies.”
