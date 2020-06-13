Selena Gomez’s ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ will hit theaters this summer

Film Studio announced Tuesday that it will release “The Broken Hearts Gallery” in theaters on July 10. This is the first large theater to be released from the studio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Selena Gomez, the film stars Geraldine Vishwanathan, Dockre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Philippa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. It was directed by Natalie Krinsky.

“We need to hear from more and more female writers and directors,” Gomez said in a statement. “Natalie is a wonderful talent and I’m happy to be part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns about returning to all of our favorite activities before COVID-19. I hope everyone listens to the recommendations of the scientists and examines the health of others and enjoys the cinematic theater experience.”

July is a big moment for the film industry. Some of the most iconic films of the year, including Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” Warner Brother’s “Tenet” and Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged,” will hit theaters.