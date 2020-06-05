‘Shirley’ review: Elisabeth Moss portrays the film as troubled writer Shirley Jackson

Adapted from the book by Susan Scarff Merrell, the film introduces Jackson (Moss) as a wreck in bed, living with her English professor husband Stanley Hyman (Michael Stulberg) in Vermont when the aforementioned fictional couple arrive at their home.
Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) arrives for a teaching gig along with his new bride Rose (Odessa Young), who is registered to work around the house. Rose’s main job, working with Shirley, is to start a novel – her success with short stories – and, as Stanley is concerned, in her fragile state, she is “not the only one.”
The book turns out to be one of Jackson’s best known “hangsmans.” Yet there is much more going on, especially for poor Rose. While Shirley is blunt and abusive, Stanley is creepy and chokes her at every opportunity. Clearly, the new bride and groom are running away from home, although Fred’s ambitions can be used to explain their behavior.
Directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeleine’s Madeleine”) from the script of Sarah Gubbins, “Shirley” wrestles with an old problem of how to translate the author’s creative process – all that is ideal inside her head – a triumphant, unfortunately, strange speech.
Structurally, the project has the feel of a theatrical play that operates in a mostly confined space, emphasizing the narrow parameters of Jackson’s real world.
The thrust of the narrative is Rose’s awakening and the dynamic that develops between women, though Stulberg is very good, despite the twisted and unattractive nature of his character.
“Shirley” is clearly meant for the film-festival circuit, offering a narrow pitch story where it is easy to admire the performances without seeming to add much to the journey. While Moss captures the complexity of Shirley’s personality, the film sheds little light on why all of this is inherent.
At best, “Shirley” serves as a snapshot of its time, and how the struggles of a tortured artist were intensified by being a woman in the 1950s and early ’60s.
With the help of Rose, “Shirley” faces a similar test, as in finding the core of her book, and in terms of cinema, some chapters fall short.
“Shirley” will premiere on June 5 at Hulu, Demand and Drive-In theaters.
