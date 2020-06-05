‘Shirley’ review: Elisabeth Moss portrays the film as troubled writer Shirley Jackson

Adapted from the book by Susan Scarff Merrell, the film introduces Jackson (Moss) as a wreck in bed, living with her English professor husband Stanley Hyman (Michael Stulberg) in Vermont when the aforementioned fictional couple arrive at their home.

Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) arrives for a teaching gig along with his new bride Rose (Odessa Young), who is registered to work around the house. Rose’s main job, working with Shirley, is to start a novel – her success with short stories – and, as Stanley is concerned, in her fragile state, she is “not the only one.”

The book turns out to be one of Jackson’s best known “hangsmans.” Yet there is much more going on, especially for poor Rose. While Shirley is blunt and abusive, Stanley is creepy and chokes her at every opportunity. Clearly, the new bride and groom are running away from home, although Fred’s ambitions can be used to explain their behavior.

Directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeleine’s Madeleine”) from the script of Sarah Gubbins, “Shirley” wrestles with an old problem of how to translate the author’s creative process – all that is ideal inside her head – a triumphant, unfortunately, strange speech.