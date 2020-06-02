Sky Brown: Skateboarder, 11, hospitalized after a horrific fall

The video shows Brown flying at the end of a half-pipe while traveling at high speed.

Brown reassured her fans that lying next to a teddy bear and a pink shark in her hospital bed, she was eager to get back even stronger and tougher, even though she was damaged and bruised.

“I don’t usually post my waterfalls or talk about them because I want people to see the fun in the work I do, but this is my worst fallout, and I want everybody to know I’m OK,” Brown said in her video from the hospital.

“Sometimes it’s okay to fall. I’m going to push back harder. I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now and I want everybody to know that whatever we do, we have to do it with love and joy.”

‘Good luck staying alive’

She was taken to hospital by helicopter after she was reported suffering from skull fractures and broken bones in her left wrist and hand in the fall. The British Olympic team did not immediately respond Of CNN Request for comment.

“Sky landed her head off the ramp in her hand,” Brown’s father said. “When she first came to the hospital, everyone was scared of her life.

“Sky has fallen for her so far and is lucky to be alive. Sky is positive and strong; the whole medical team was shocked when she saw the positive.”

In a description of her video on YouTube, Brown said: “It’s my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. It won’t stop me. I’m going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong, stay positive.”

Brown was born in Miyazaki, Japan. Her mother was Japanese, her father British.