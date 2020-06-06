This is a reality for British shot putter Sophie McKinney, who has been working as a custody officer and gym instructor for years with her dream of Olympic fame.

Her work with the local constabulary earns most of her income and is a perfect distraction from her sporting career, even when things get heated up.

“We’re like bouncers. If people start kicking, we’ll fix it, so it’s interesting work,” she told CNN Sport.

Refusal of funds

The nature of the job is that McKinney needs to keep her calm in some test situations, but the challenge she enjoys when she throws up.

“You walk in and every day is different,” she says. “You don’t know what you’re going to get.

“I really enjoy my work and it takes me away from athletics.”

A recent lockdown highlighted just how important such a distraction was to McKinney, who temporarily withdrew from his role to keep himself safe from the virus.

She was able to continue training in her garden, but struggled with living, sleeping and practicing in the same place.

This is why McKinney decided to turn down funding from British athletics earlier this year, a move that saw her refuse £ 15,000 a year and become fully professional.

It seems like a strange decision for McKinney, who decided that nothing would disturb her preparation before the Olympic year.

“If I became a professional athlete, my brain would become softer because I would be closer to it,” she said.

“I learned it alone because I am where I am training […] So you don’t get the little spark or buzz I usually get.

“If I become a professional athlete, it will become my reality every day and I don’t think I can cope with it very well.”

‘Painful’ postponement

McKinney promised to take her seat on the flight to Tokyo 2020 this summer before the scenario was postponed amid the coronavirus crisis.

She has already thrown the required qualifying distance at the Doha World Championships in 2019 and finished in the top two of the British Championship – well within her capabilities.

Her initial reaction on the postponement was frustrating, as the 25-year-old was quick to put her things in perspective.

“It’s painful and the immediate reaction is to think that there must be some way forward,” said McKinney, who has worked tirelessly for 12 years to get to her desired status.

“The sport is very important in my life, but people lose their lives, they lose their loved ones. It’s more important than throwing the ball as far as I can.”

‘Normal young man’

Although sport is her destiny – her grandma is a professional footballer and Norwich City manager – the shot put is not her opening call.

Instead the more appealing appeal of sprinting caught her attention first and her talent to see at the local level was obvious.

Despite being a host of county medals, she knew she would not make it to the elite of the world as a sprinter.

In fact, she convinced her 13-year-old daughter to go throwing up.

“As a normal teenager I said, ‘No, I’m not doing that, it’s not cool, it’s not possible.’ I ended up doing it because she paid for it and if I didn’t, I would get in trouble,” she recalls.

Virtual Competition

Within eight weeks of that first session, McKinney finished second in the national championships her age and quickly recognized her potential.

She has not looked back since then.

At the World Championships in Doha last year, she threw the best of her life, a moment of pure ecstasy and a celebratory run on the track.

She has confirmed her location in Tokyo, which is an experience, and should wait until next year.

During this time, McKinney was involved with virtual competitions on video calls.

She and many other British athletes have competed in two virtual competitions so far, where teasers from around the world are promoting a video of what they have.

The effort is raising money for the British NHS as the epidemic continues.

“It’s something that is close to my heart and something I love to get involved in,” said McKinney, whose sister works in the hospital.

“It’s also about getting to the forefront. You don’t usually see a shot put on television; it’s a running event, so it’s a pleasure to be alone.

“It’s a lot of fun to watch. People are drawing chalk circles on the floor and giving it up.”