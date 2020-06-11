SR-71 Blackbird: The Cold War Go Airplane is still the fastest aircraft in the world

During the Cold War, the plane was able to fly higher and faster than anything else – and 55 years after the first flight, it is still the same.

The Lockheed SR-71, which was concealed in the late 1950s, was able to fly near the space’s edge and pull out the missile. To date, it holds the fastest records for the highest altitude and rocket-powered aircraft on the horizon.

It is part of a family of GoCarry planes built to enter enemy territory, without being shot down or spotted in front of satellites and drones.

The black paint job, designed to dissipate the heat, earned the nickname of the Blackbird and added to the sleek lines of the long fuselage, making the aircraft look different from the previous ones – a design that does not lose its luster.

SR-71 ” Blackbird ” in a training program in 1997. Credit: NASA / Halton Archive / Getty Images

“Although it was re-designed in the 1950s, it was something from the future,” said Peter Merlin, aviation historian and author. Blackbird’s design and development, Said in a phone interview.

“With the fuselage curved and the wings curves and twists, it looks more organic than mechanical. Most conventional planes look like they were built by someone else – it seems to have grown.”

A CIA go y chari

In May 1960, an American U-2 spy plane shot down in Soviet airspace while taking aerial photographs. Initially, the US government said it was a stray meteorological aircraft, but the story fell apart when the Soviet government released photos of the captured pilot and the plane’s surveillance equipment.

This incident had immediate diplomatic consequences for the Cold War and reinforced the need for a new type of reconnaissance aircraft that could fly safely and quickly from anti-aircraft fire. “The CIA wanted an airplane that could fly at 90,000 feet or more, at high speeds and radar to make it invisible,” Merlin said.

The work of designing such an ambitious machine is known as the Skunk Works, a secret division of engineers at Clarence “Kelly” Johnson and Lockheed, one of the world’s greatest aircraft designers. “Everything has to be found. Everything,” Recalled Johnson, who died in 1990, retired from service the same year as the Blackbirds.

The original aircraft of the Blackbird family was called the A-12 and flew on its first flight on April 30, 1962. In total, 13 A-12s were produced and the aircraft was an undercover, exclusive access program operated by the CIA.

1/7 Blackbird still holds many aviation records. In 1990 it flew from Los Angeles to Washington on the coast in 67 minutes. Credit: NASA

Titanium skin

Because the aircraft is designed to fly faster than 2,000 mph, friction with the surrounding atmosphere warms the fuselage to the level that melts the conventional airframe. The aircraft is therefore made of titanium and metal, which can withstand high temperatures, much lighter than steel.

However, the use of titanium presented other problems. First, a new set of tools – also made of titanium – because common steel can shatter fragile titanium in contact. Second, sourcing metal can be tricky. “The USSR, at the time, was the world’s largest titanium supplier. The U.S. government had to buy a lot more, probably using bogus companies,” said Merlin.

The initial plane was not fully painted, showing silver titanium skin. They were first painted black in 1964, after realizing that black paint – effectively absorbing and releasing heat – would help reduce the temperature of the entire airframe. “Blackbird” was born.

Same plane, different names

The A-12 soon evolved into a variant, designed as an interceptor rather than a reconnaissance aircraft – a type of fighter plane. Effectively, this means adding air-to-air missiles and a second cockpit to operate the crew’s radar equipment. The new aircraft, which looks similar to the A-12 except the nose, is called the YF-12.

In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson revealed the existence of the YF-12 while the A-12 was undercover, and three of them were built and operated by the US Air Force. A third variant was produced at this time, known as the M-21, which had a pylon on its rear to mount and launch one of the first unmanned drones. The two were built, but the program ceased in 1966 when a drone ided by its mother, one of the pilots died.

The final product of the A-12, with a twin cockpit and large fuel economy, was called the SR-71 – for “strategic reanalysis” – and first flew on December 22, 1964. The version that goes into this is 30 years of doing intelligence missions for the US Air Force, and a total of 32 were built, bringing the final number to 50 for the Blackbird family.

Double cockpit of Lockheed SR-71. Credit: Space Frontiers / Archive Photos / Getty Images

Stealth before stealth

The SR-71’s fuselage contained the first composite materials used in an aircraft, making it difficult for aircraft to detect enemy radar. “It’s a steal before the word stealth is used,” said Merlin.

Flying higher than the anti-aircraft fire, faster than the missile, and not visible to the radar, the Blackbird can enter enemy airspace. “The idea is that by the time the enemy finds it and fires their missile, it’s already out,” Merlin explained. “But that was before we had real-time data links, so they brought the film back to base to take pictures and process and study it.”

As a result, Blackbird was not shot down by enemy fire. However, its reliability is an issue, and 12 out of 32 have been exposed to accidents. It is a complex aircraft to operate and fly. “It took an army of people to prepare the aircraft. A Blackbird operational mission is essentially a countdown, like a space mission, because there are so many preparations, both in preparing the crew and in the vehicle, that it is incredible effort and manpower,” said Merlin.

Due to the extreme conditions seen at high altitude, the pilots also fit in a particular way. “They basically wore the space suit, the same kind you would see the space shuttle crew wearing later,” Merlin said. “The cockpit is also very hot when flying at high speeds. Pilots warm up on long missions by pressing their meals against the glass.”

Blackbirds had never flown on Soviet airspace – the US government had stopped doing so after the 1960s – but they still played an important role in the Cold War and performed missions in the Middle East, Vietnam and other critical theaters. North Korea.

SR-71 on a test flight operated by NASA. Credit: NASA

In 1976, the SR-71 set Records It still holds: flying at a steady altitude of 85,069 feet, and running at 2,193.2 miles per hour, or Mach 3.3. The program was discontinued in the 1990s – with a brief revival in the mid-1990s – once more technologies such as cryptocurrencies and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles or drones) became more feasible and provided immediate access to intelligence data.

The SR-71 was last flown by NASA in 1999, using two aircraft for high-speed and high-altitude aeronautical research. Since then, all of the surviving Blackbirds have ventured into museums.