Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doubt were removed from the ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The firing came after Faith Stowers, who occasionally appeared on the show a few seasons ago, said she was taken to say that the original cast members, Schroeder and Doubt, were racist acts against her. New cast members Max Boens and Brett Caprioni have also been let go, after racist tweets from their past were reused.

“Brasso and Evolution Media today confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Dout, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to the ‘Vanderpump Rules’,” a Bravo spokesman told CNN.

CNN contacted representatives for Schroeder and Doubt for comment.

During an Instagram live chat last week, Stowers brought up the 2018 incident in which Schroeder and Doubt called police to report crimes she did not commit.