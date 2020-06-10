Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doubt were removed from the ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The firing came after Faith Stowers, who occasionally appeared on the show a few seasons ago, said she was taken to say that the original cast members, Schroeder and Doubt, were racist acts against her. New cast members Max Boens and Brett Caprioni have also been let go, after racist tweets from their past were reused.
“Brasso and Evolution Media today confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Dout, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to the ‘Vanderpump Rules’,” a Bravo spokesman told CNN.
CNN contacted representatives for Schroeder and Doubt for comment.
During an Instagram live chat last week, Stowers brought up the 2018 incident in which Schroeder and Doubt called police to report crimes she did not commit.
“There’s this article in the Daily Mail, there’s an African American lady,” Stowers said on June 2. “It was a strange photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had all these different, weird tattoos. They showed her, and this woman was essaying to rob people. I actually heard it from Stassi. “
They each posted apologies on Instagram on Sunday.
“What I did to the faith was wrong,” Schroeder wrote. “I apologize and I don’t expect forgiveness. I’m sorry to anyone who feels upset at me. I will continue to look at myself and my actions closely – listen, learn and take accountability for my own right.”
“I have to deal with something that happened with my former costume Faith Stowers a few years ago,” Dout wrote in her post. “Even though my actions are not racially driven, I am fully aware of how my right is blinded by the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of black people, and how dangerous my actions may be to her.”
“I’m ashamed, embarrassed and very sorry,” Doubt added.
“I would like to apologize profusely for my sensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments. I am very ashamed and accept full responsibility and accept that this language is not as acceptable as it is now,” Caprioni said. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and will not use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I’m really sorry. “
