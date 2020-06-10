The Staten Island ferry is battling a global pandemic with masking tape.

The “X’s” were tapered on each other’s seat on the blue-orange vessels to enforce social distance as the city moved forward with the first phase of reopening from the coronavirus lockdown.

“I’m sure it works,” said one observer Tweeted Sarcastically.

“Why can we do less than minimum? “The other Mockery.

Mayor de Blasio advocated a similar approach for state-controlled city subways and buses. But he was immediately dismissed by the MTA, whose representative called the idea “good in theory but not fully workable.”

City transport and ferry operators did not immediately respond to questions about social distance action on boats full of passengers sitting during rush hour before the coronavirus.

Like other forms of mass transit, the Staten Island ferry ridership declined during the coronavirus lockdown. DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said Tuesday that ridership is increasing this week as the city reopens.

Dani Symons, a former DOT officer in the Bloomberg administration, has come to defend the department’s junkie approach to social distance.

“It’s about running the command chain and waiting for marketing to be perfect, legally identifying, marketing repeating it, City Hall weighing and rewriting it, and it’s Christmas,” Simmons tweeted.

Mayor de Blasio’s communications director, Wiley Norvell, agreed.

“No more accepted! More Masking Tape in Government! ”Norwell joked in response.