Sylvester Stallone to explain the new ‘Rocky’ documentary

“40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” recounts her experience working in the original “Rocky” movie and examining the role of a Hollywood star turned star.
Written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson, this behind-the-scenes documentary provides an “emotional” and “ghostly” look to sports drama making, four decades after the first episode’s release in 1976.
Stallone, now 73 years old, wrote the original “Rocky” screenplay and when the film was the lead, boxing underdog Robert “Rocky” Balboa.
“You were very lucky when you found out that you were a very good person, some character that popped out of your mind, someone who was always there when things were tough and never left me,” Stallone said in the documentary trailer.
Johnson, who previously profiled the film’s director in “John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs,” described the project as a “golden nugget” for “Rocky” fans.
The documentary promises to “give the audience a ghostly and at times emotional experience.”
“We’re very proud of this film, and viewers can expect new stories and new footage they’ve never seen before, from director John Avildsen’s home movies, to rehearsal footage and behind-the-scenes combinations.
“40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” will be released digitally on iTunes / Apple TV and Amazon on June 9.
