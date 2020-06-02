Sylvester Stallone to explain the new ‘Rocky’ documentary

“40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” recounts her experience working in the original “Rocky” movie and examining the role of a Hollywood star turned star.

Written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson, this behind-the-scenes documentary provides an “emotional” and “ghostly” look to sports drama making, four decades after the first episode’s release in 1976.

Stallone, now 73 years old, wrote the original “Rocky” screenplay and when the film was the lead, boxing underdog Robert “Rocky” Balboa.

The low-budget film directed by John G. Avildsen became a box office sensation, winning three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This has led to seven sequels – the most recent being 2018’s “ Creed II , ”Starring Michael B. Jordan.