Teams with Nika Minaj Tekashi 6ix9ine for ‘Trollz’

by Henry L. Joiner
The rappers are releasing a new single, “Trollz,” with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Minaj confirmed the collaboration on Instagram.

“Some of the proceeds from #Trolz, including Merch merchandise, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject], “A caption on a photo the couple read.” The non-bail fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals as they await their trial. “

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people who are working on the front line of social justice. They want AN END to target and kill Black Americans using their voices,” the caption reads.

Tekashi has 6ix9ine He was recently released from federal prison Four months before he finished his two-year sentence.

The rapper was allowed to complete his sentence at home, while his lawyer, Lance Lazaro, argued that his client’s asthma exposed him to coronavirus.

He was sentenced late last year after pleading guilty to charges of gang activity in New York Granted the reduced sentence After he cooperated with federal investigators and informed his former gang associates.
The music artist made headlines after last month He made a donation of $ 200,000 to the No Kid Hungry organization.

He and Minaj last collaborated on the 2018 single “Fife”, which also features Murda Beatz.

“Trollz” is set to release at midnight.

