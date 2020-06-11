Teams with Nika Minaj Tekashi 6ix9ine for ‘Trollz’

The rappers are releasing a new single, “Trollz,” with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Minaj confirmed the collaboration on Instagram.

“Some of the proceeds from #Trolz, including Merch merchandise, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc. [@bailproject], “A caption on a photo the couple read.” The non-bail fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals as they await their trial. “

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people who are working on the front line of social justice. They want AN END to target and kill Black Americans using their voices,” the caption reads.