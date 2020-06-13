Texans coach Bill O’Brien is ready to kneel: ‘I’m all for it’

An NFL coach says he is ready to take a knee during the national anthem next season with his players to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

“Yeah, I’ll take a knee – I’m all for it,” Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien Told the Houston Chronicle On a Friday. “Players have the right to protest, the right to be heard and to say who they are.

“They don’t take a knee because they are against our flag. They are taking a knee because they have not been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

George Floyd attended the funeral earlier this week with O’Brien, Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair, JJ Watt and many other players. The 50-year-old, who is entering his seventh season as the Texans coach, said last week about the state of race in America: “We all need to stand up and understand what’s going on. This country is currently wrong. “

O’Brien strongly supported his players kneeling in 2017 as then-owner Bob McNair, who died in 2018, said, “We cannot have prisoners running the jail” at an employer meeting. The national anthem at the time represented the performances and protests of the players.

“I support my players 100 percent,” O’Brien said after the first game that the controversy broke out. “I love my players. I support them 100 percent. “

In a Friday article in the Chronicle, O’Brien said the Texans, led by owner Janice McNair and the rest of the family, were “trying to find ways to fight racial injustice in this country.” Janice took ownership of the team.

O’Brien told the website: “This is not a conscious effort,” referring to the Texans’ response to Floyd’s death. “We decided to do it together. I think that was enough to put in, and we had to do what was right. As an organization, we are part of the conversation, and we want to do our part. “

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25, after Floyd suspected that police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, had spent a fake $ 20 bill, pressing his knee in Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

In addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder with criminal negligence.