The 13,500 year old bird doll found in China is a game changer for prehistoric art

by Adam D. Crook
Who wrote Oscar Holland, CNN

The stone-era bird toy unearthed in China may be a “missing link” in our understanding of prehistoric art, according to research published Wednesday.

The sculpture dates back to 13,500 years and is the oldest example of three-dimensional art in East Asia, some 8,500 years before other inventions in the region.

Described as being in “exceptional state of preservation,” the figure was found at an archaeological site in Lingjiang, Henan Province, central China. Hand-carved from the bone of a burnt animal using stone tools.

Researchers say the sculpture depicts a bird on a pedestal, deliberately symbolizing where the creature’s eyes and bill are. It is believed that the bird’s huge tail was made to prevent the toy from leaning forward on a surface.

The bird toy is the oldest sculpture found in East Asia.

The bird toy is the oldest sculpture found in East Asia. Credit: Francisco D'Erico / Luc Doyon

Old artifacts have been found in Europe Mammoth ivory figures It is believed to be more than 40,000 years old from the Swabian Jura region of southern Germany. But little is known about the emergence of sculptural representations in other parts of the world.

“This discovery recognizes the original artistic tradition and pushes the representation of birds in Chinese art for over 8,500 years,” the authors said in a press release. “This toy is technically and stylistically different from other models found in Western Europe and Siberia, and may be the missing link that traces the origins of the Chinese statue to the Paleolithic period.”

Analyzing methods

In addition to using radiocarbon dating to determine the age of the object, scientists have used CT scans to reveal the engraving techniques used by the Paleolithic sculptor. They found evidence that stone tools, measuring, scraping, and stone tools were all used to produce sculpture.

The excavation was led by researchers from Shandong University in East China, as well as experts from colleges in France, Israel and Norway. Li Hanyang, who led the study, has been excavating the site since 2005. Other inventions include pottery, the remains of burned animals, and the ostrich egg pendant.

Li contributed to other archaeological discoveries in Lingjing Ancient tools And Two skulls Belonging to an extinct species of early man. In 2019, he led a study Two carved bones, Also found in the region, dates back to 125,000 years.

