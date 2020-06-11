The animal owner has accused the pet owner of giving her cat ice cream a viral video

That would be cool.

The pet owner is pictured giving His cat is ice cream The video was posted earlier this week on Twitter for the first time with some backlash.

The 11-second clip posted nearly 400,000 views since Monday.

“I think we should all see this cat try ice cream for the first time,” the post reads.

In the video, a man is holding a spoon with a small toy of ice cream in the back. He is holding the treat up to his cat, which takes a lick and immediately drops it off, leaving the ice cream out of its mouth or feeling some landing from its fur.

The man tries to remove the ice cream, but the cat moves its face.

In spite of some The video is fun And wrote that they wanted to Try it with their own cat, Many took issue with it, claiming that the short video was a form of “animal cruelty.”

Many Twitter users have accused the owner of deliberately giving the cat a brain freeze, which may not be too far off.

Amy Cousino, veterinarian and owner of Cats Meow Cat Clinic in Sebastian, Fla. He told the Washington Post In 2016 – when brain-free cat videos are trending – deliberately giving your cat ice cream to freeze the brain is “very unhealthy for a cat.”

“Cats have very similar neural pathways [to humans], ”She says.

Eric Doutry, a veterinarian and medical director for The Cat Practice in New York, did not immediately ban the practice, saying that “there has not been much research on feline brain freeze”, warning that ice cream causes gastrointestinal tract problems in cats, which are mostly lactose intolerant.