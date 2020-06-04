The Art of Famous Forgiveness

In this episode:

Maggie and Ian are considering other notable celebrity apologies and apologies, as Lee Michelle says she is sorry for her former “Glee” coaster.

QB staffers are easy to get over Reese Witherspoon’s multi-million dollar payday when startup is struggling.

And a prominent psychopath sees a lot going on for the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Here’s a closer look at some of today’s stories:

Lee’s sad

Lee Michelle apologizes after Samantha Ware, her former “Glee” co-star, accused her of “living hell” while they were together on a TV show.

“One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help them address the injustices they face,” Mitchell, 33, wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to support our friends and neighbors and people of color at this difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted also distracted me from how my own behavior toward fellow cast members was perceived, The actress continued.

Smoke at QB

QB staff are happy to pay Reese Witherspoon $ 6 million to explain the nature of the show at the troubled venue where her husband works.

Witherspoon is the voice of the “Fear Queen’s” show, which gives feminist slant to nature docs by exploring heroic females, including cheetahs, hyenas, and ant queens, telling viewers: “Imagine a world in which females call all shots.”

Built by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, Page Six is ​​said to be one of the weakest performers in QB, with one source saying: “People are quaking that QB cuts have to be executed, and stars like Reese are getting paid. “

Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, recently left his show at CAA after 23 years, working as head of content acquisition and talent at QB.

The Vanderpump cast is read

Psychic medium Chris Medina looks for much in store for the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Medina read Stacey Schroeder last year for an episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, and now she’s using that experience to shed some light on the drama currently on display. Although Medina does not mention Kristen Doubt by name, a situation he describes accurately describes Schroeder and Katie Maloney’s friendship with Doubt.

While the women did not make it clear on the show what caused their confrontation, they later accused Doubt of informing them of their relationship and asked the ladies to help discuss them during filming. However, they say that as the cameras roll, Doubt changes her tune to look bad.

“I could tell everything I saw with her [Schroeder] Medina told Page Six. “She is very calculated. I think what happens with her, the reason she comes here, is that the chick chooses other people’s intent. So what they don’t say – what’s annoying from Stassi is, ‘Don’t bitch tell me one thing and don’t do another.’ So I want to go over it and talk about it and really, really, really bring some energy with her. “

Find out all the episodes of “We Listen” by subscribing to the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify Or where to find your podcasts. New episodes come every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.