The Boston Red Sox recognize racist incidents in Fenway Park and support former iel Tfielder Tori Hunter

The Boston Red Sox have apologized to former Minnesota Twinsfielder Tori Hunter, who was racially abused while he was in Boston or playing in the city’s famed Fenway Park.

Hunter, a five-time All-Star and nine-time Golden Glove winner, told ESPN last week that “100 times Boston has been called the N-word.” The little ones, and the adults next to them, said nothing. “

Hunter said he did not negotiate any trade terms in his contracts while playing professional baseball, so he didn’t have to go to Boston.

“The Tori Hunter experience is real,” the Red Sox statement said. “If you doubt him because you don’t hear him, take it from us, and it will. There were 7 incidents in Fenway Park last year, where fans used racial slurs. They are what we know.

Hunter is not the first professional athlete to report racial abuse in Boston. Says Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones USA Today in 2017 He was racially abused and the peanuts threw at him while playing in Boston. Celtics guard Marcus Smart told ESPN’s The Undefined, The network’s platform covering the intersections of race, sports and culture, is called the n-word in the city.

The Red Sox have a troubled past when it comes to the race. They became the last Major League Baseball team to integrate In 1959, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

However, the team has been trying to counter that narrative in recent years. The iconic street called Yawkey Way, named after the late Red Sox owner who resisted integration, was renamed in 2017 due to Yawkey’s racist heritage.

Both Hunter and Jones posted on Twitter in support of the Red Sox announcement published Wednesday.