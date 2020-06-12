The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were canceled due to concerns about coronavirus outbreaks

“I am concerned that there are growing signs that COVID-19 is going to get worse in the autumn,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in announcing the cancellation of the festivities. “Given the circumstances and potential of the assessment, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”
Kaiser said the festival area is licensed for Phase 4 of the Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan by the California government and may require treatments or vaccinations to allow admission.
Health officials said the festival was in talks with promoter Goldenvoice.
It is hoped that these festivals will host hundreds of thousands of people each and showcase big name performers.
Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church set the stage for the title.
“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that it affects many people,” Kaiser said. “My first priority is community health.”
