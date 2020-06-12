The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were canceled due to concerns about coronavirus outbreaks

“I am concerned that there are growing signs that COVID-19 is going to get worse in the autumn,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in announcing the cancellation of the festivities. “Given the circumstances and potential of the assessment, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Kaiser said the festival area is licensed for Phase 4 of the Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan by the California government and may require treatments or vaccinations to allow admission.

Health officials said the festival was in talks with promoter Goldenvoice.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival to be held in April Adjourned till October At the behest of Riverside County health officials.