The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals were canceled due to concerns about coronavirus outbreaks

by Henry L. Joiner
“I am concerned that there are growing signs that COVID-19 is going to get worse in the autumn,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in announcing the cancellation of the festivities. “Given the circumstances and potential of the assessment, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Kaiser said the festival area is licensed for Phase 4 of the Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan by the California government and may require treatments or vaccinations to allow admission.

Health officials said the festival was in talks with promoter Goldenvoice.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival to be held in April Adjourned till October At the behest of Riverside County health officials.

It is hoped that these festivals will host hundreds of thousands of people each and showcase big name performers.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Coachella, Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Louis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, Flume, 21 Savage, Lana Del Rey and Lil Nas Ex.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church set the stage for the title.

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that it affects many people,” Kaiser said. “My first priority is community health.”

Melas, Sandra Gonzalez and Jon Passantino contributed to this report on CNN’s LoL.

