The cries of poverty of MLB owners cannot be taken seriously

Great news, everybody! Major League Baseball owners and players all have one thing in common.

Both can describe tone deafness like the Hall of Famers.

Here’s the difference, though: when Blake Snell announces “I need to get my money,” we know how much money he wants to get. When Bill DeWitt announces, “The industry is not very profitable, to be very honest”? We don’t know what this means.

So the simple challenge for employers must be issued: to borrow from everyone’s favorite Canadian band, Rush, show me, don’t tell me. Open your books or stop lamenting your right to own a baseball team to prove your claims about financial pain.

This is because during the shutdown they are mostly talking about their actions or lack thereof, with both sides holding on to the details of this 2020 reunion startup, which will improve the players’ openness.

Cardinals CEO DeWitt became third owner last week (he spoke to St. Louis 590 The Fan) “We’re not making as much money as you think!” Level of sales. Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts testified before his National League Central rival, “The league doesn’t even make a lot of money,” and Diamondbacks managing general partner Ken Kendrick has proven to be particularly brave, having recently competed with Doug & Wolf of Arizona Sports.com The assumption is that “the lie continues.”

If there is a way to reject that lie…

In fact, a team shows its hand annually. Since the publicly owned company controls Liberty Media Braves, we have some information. In 2019, the Braves received 8 438 million from national pipelines, including ballpark operations, local broadcasting rights and broadcasting and licensing, with an attendance of approximately 4 144 million (Thanks, Spotrac) and 2,655,100 people.

What’s not already in a convenient snapshot, according to the Associated Press, is the Liberty Landlord for most businesses around the ballpark in an impressive village called The Battery Atlanta. It adds a lot of cakes, and the Braves, unlike most of their competitors, don’t even run their own regional sports network.

Common sense tells us that people who are smart enough to buy a baseball team don’t hold that investment if they bleed the money. History tells us that franchise values ​​are flying steadily; DeWitt bought the Cardinals for $ 150 million in 1995, and his neighbors, the Kansas City Royals, were by no means conservative and sold for $ 1 billion last November.

So what do these owners think they are doing here by shouting poverty during a pandemic and great social unrest? Throw in too many clubs, their customers jumping through hoops to get a refund for their useless game tickets, as well as releasing minor league players and lowering the wages of low-paid employees, and this group has not found itself. Not surprisingly, Commissioner Rob Manfred continues to offer players such dollars, with various packages; His bosses are clearly not considered generous.

The profound merit justifies the notion that players are entitled to their prorated wages (Snell’s daily salary is approximately $ 41,530) if Snell does not express his feelings in the most elegant fashion last month. When you look at the growing number of COVID-19 numbers in some of the most important baseball states, such as Arizona, California and Texas. Who among us would not feel better about taking such an accident at our full rate?

As I said, this debate should be private because most people are having a hard time. Neither the players nor the owners have ignored that advice, however, forcing everyone else to be referees.

And in that job, it’s an easy call: until the owners reveal their full hand as players – which, frankly, never happen – they don’t get the benefit of the doubt. In contrast, the responsibility for taking a big short-term hit takes on them, and their low profits are hurt.