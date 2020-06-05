The election map is currently leaning heavily against Donald Trump

A series of polls in the swing (and not-so-low) states released on Wednesday make this reality plain.

How bad are those numbers for Trump? To put a good point on it: really bad.

The last Democrat to win Arizona at the presidential level was Bill Clinton in 1996. In Texas, no Democrat has competed in the presidential race since 1976 in Jimmy Carter. Ohio was one of the fastest states in the presidential race at the beginning of this century, but in 2016, Trump was carrying an 8-point margin. And Wisconsin is widely seen as the state that flipped in 2016 to support Trump. (Polling in Pennsylvania And Michigan – Two other long-running Democratic states that Trump won in 2016, suggesting that he is behind Biden at the moment.)

And according to the tables made by CNN’s David Wright, the Trump campaign is on Already Since the beginning of the year, more than $ 1 million has been spent on advertising in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. That is, even if Trump’s preferred message is broadcast to their TV screens, voters in those states are not convinced – at least not yet.

Now, let’s see what these numbers mean for Trump’s chances of getting to 270 in November.

Start here: Trump received 306 electoral votes in his 2016 victory. Now, consider these 2020 scenarios (all made by calculations 270towin.com ):

* If Trump loses Texas (and wins everywhere he wins in 2016), he will Loses For Biden, 270 electoral votes for 268 electoral votes.

* If Trump loses Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (and wins everywhere he wins in 2016), he will Loses Biden 278 to 260.

* If Trump loses Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania (and wins everywhere he wins in 2016), he will Loses Biden 279 to 259.

* If Trump loses to Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin (and wins everywhere he wins in 2016), Loses Biden 276 to 262.

* If Trump loses Arizona, Ohio and Wisconsin (and wins everywhere he wins in 2016), he will Loses Biden 271 to 267.

The point here is that none of these election map scenarios are locked. After all, we are still 152 days away from the November 3 election. (And, yes, I reckon.)

Instead, they should note that Biden, for the time being, has a different path to the 270 electoral votes and Trump has a declining number. However, polls released Wednesday do not deal with potential trouble spots for Trump in Florida, North Carolina and Georgia – all of which he won in 2016.

For what it’s worth, Trump’s best / most likely way to run for a second term is to lose one or both of Michigan and Pennsylvania and have every other state he won in 2016. If he loses both Michigan and Pennsylvania, he wins an electoral vote of 270 to 268 over a biden. If he loses only Pennsylvania, he wins by 286 electoral votes. Lose Michigan, and Trump has 290 electoral votes and a second.

“The country is as polarized as it was two months ago, and the trajectory of the contest does not necessarily change.

“Everyday developments talk about cable television networks. Today’s big story will be replaced by something new tomorrow, and then another day. But the basics of the race remain unchanged.”

That’s exactly right. As of today, there are more ways than ever for Biden to campaign to secure 270 electoral votes. And Trump is low.

Can it change? Of course! In the summer of 2016, the election map looked like Hillary Clinton had won over Trump. Heck, saw it that way into the fall.

Elections are not today. Trump runs a well-funded and vicious campaign trying to portray Biden on every issue, from immigration to China. As we all remember the past few months, events can interfere with changing what we think we know about the November election.

They are all true. Nothing changes the fact that Trump is looking at an increasingly difficult election map today, and no indication that big change is ever coming.