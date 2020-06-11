The Fed says it will continue to stimulate for years

That means it could be years until interest rates rise again. The Fed’s “dot plot”, which reflects the expectations of central bank policymakers, is not showing any rate hikes this year or 2021. Even in 2022, the majority of policy makers expect rates to remain at current rate levels.

“We don’t think about raising rates – we don’t even think about raising rates,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.

The market seemed pleased with the central bank update, and stocks rose briefly. Low interest rates allow companies to borrow at a lower rate, which is good for the stock market.