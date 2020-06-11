World

The Fed says it will continue to stimulate for years

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
0 Views
A face mask is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Global stock markets climbed Monday, buoyed by the prospect of further easing of coronavirus lockdowns despite sharp increases in case rates in some countries such as Brazil. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump imposed travel limits on Brazil, now the second worst affected country after the United States, reminding markets that while the coronavirus outlook is better, the crisis is far from over. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

That means it could be years until interest rates rise again. The Fed’s “dot plot”, which reflects the expectations of central bank policymakers, is not showing any rate hikes this year or 2021. Even in 2022, the majority of policy makers expect rates to remain at current rate levels.

“We don’t think about raising rates – we don’t even think about raising rates,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.

The market seemed pleased with the central bank update, and stocks rose briefly. Low interest rates allow companies to borrow at a lower rate, which is good for the stock market.

The Fed said it would increase purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities to keep the market moving smoothly.

“At the moment, it gives the market what it wants and needs,” said Drew Mattas, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management.

The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the Central Bank has committed billions of dollars to support financial markets, businesses and state and local governments.

But Powell reiterated at a press conference Wednesday that the central bank, as well as the federal government, had to do more to get the economy back on its feet.

The unemployment crisis

One of the main goals of the Fed is to promote economic conditions that achieve both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment.

The Central Bank has acknowledged the “tremendous human and financial hardship” that the coronavirus epidemic has brought to the people worldwide. By December, the Fed expects the unemployment rate to drop to 9.3 percent 13.3% in May., But still significantly higher than the 3.5% rate since February – that’s nearly a 50-year low.

Millions of people will never get their old jobs back, and “they may not have a job for a while,” Powell said at a news conference.

By the end of 2022, the unemployment rate is still estimated at 5.5%, which is much higher than at the beginning of this year.

Powell Some population group, Especially women, Black and Hispanic workers, bearing the brunt of the unemployment crisis.

The Fed does not expect economic hardship to decline anytime soon: it updates its economic forecasts for the year, forecasting a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product, a broad measure of the economy in 2020.

Powell dismissed comparisons with the Great Depression, telling reporters, “I don’t think that’s a good example or outcome of what’s going on here.”

Is part of The uniqueness of the pandemic depressionFor example, it is man-made in a way: the economy is artificially turned off to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The path forward for the economy is very uncertain and depends substantially on the pandemic path,” says Powell.

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment