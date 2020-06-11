The Fed says it will continue to stimulate for years

That means it could be years until interest rates rise again. The Fed’s “dot plot”, which reflects the expectations of central bank policymakers, is not showing any rate hikes this year or 2021. Even in 2022, the majority of policy makers expect rates to remain at current rate levels.
“We don’t think about raising rates – we don’t even think about raising rates,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.
The market seemed pleased with the central bank update, and stocks rose briefly. Low interest rates allow companies to borrow at a lower rate, which is good for the stock market.
The Fed said it would increase purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities to keep the market moving smoothly.
“At the moment, it gives the market what it wants and needs,” said Drew Mattas, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management.
The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the Central Bank has committed billions of dollars to support financial markets, businesses and state and local governments.
But Powell reiterated at a press conference Wednesday that the central bank, as well as the federal government, had to do more to get the economy back on its feet.
The unemployment crisis
One of the main goals of the Fed is to promote economic conditions that achieve both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment.
Millions of people will never get their old jobs back, and “they may not have a job for a while,” Powell said at a news conference.
By the end of 2022, the unemployment rate is still estimated at 5.5%, which is much higher than at the beginning of this year.
The Fed does not expect economic hardship to decline anytime soon: it updates its economic forecasts for the year, forecasting a 6.5% decline in gross domestic product, a broad measure of the economy in 2020.
Powell dismissed comparisons with the Great Depression, telling reporters, “I don’t think that’s a good example or outcome of what’s going on here.”
“The path forward for the economy is very uncertain and depends substantially on the pandemic path,” says Powell.
