In an era of savvy success, second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham seems to be taking all the right steps to fill the void left by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and become a leader in New England.

With NFL facilities shut down in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2019 fourth rounder is leading social distance-friendly exercises on a private football field with his six Patriots colleagues, According to ESPN.

Among those attending these extracurricular throwing sessions were travel man quarterback Brian Hoyer – whom the Patriots re-signed this offseason – as well as wide receivers Julian Edelman, Damier Byrd and Gunner Olszewski.

After 20 years with Brody, the Patriots are now facing the unknown challenge of finding a worthy successor. The 42-year-old icon set out to join the Buccaneers from New England in March, shocking the fan base and putting the franchise in clear position.

Stidham, 23, is likely to remain a viable contender for the position but has not been tested much on the NFL field. He appeared in three games on mop-up duty as Brady’s backup in his rookie year and completed two of four attempts for 14 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

The Auburn product has demonstrated the essential off-the-field leadership qualities and character of the NFL quarterback through philanthropic acts in the New England community. With so many families struggling to get along, he and his wife, Kennedy, did an important thing Donate 1,000 Chick-fil-A meals to the local YMCA North Attleboro, Mass., Last month.

“Stid worked really hard last year,” head coach Bill Belichick said back in May. “He’s been our backup quarterback for the entire season, and I know he’s struggling in the offseason. I know he’s made a lot of progress in understanding our offense and defensive defense.

Due to salary cap restrictions, the Patriots have not given a serious pitch to any of the leading free agent quarterbacks. Belichick, the team’s de facto general manager, chose not to take on the quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, but didn’t select Michigan State’s Brian Leverke and Louisiana Tech.