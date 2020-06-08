The government runs the Cuomo Subway to work the first day of NYC reopening

Masked government Andrew Cuomo traveled on the subway to work in Manhattan on Monday as the Coronavirus embarked on the first phase of a plan to reopen New York City.

The Governor took the No. 7 train from Queens to his office in Midtown.

“Today, I boarded the 7 train,” Cuomo said at a daily press conference. “The subways are cleaner than they’ve been in my lifetime.

“If it’s unsafe, I don’t ask anyone to go on the subways,” he said. “It’s easy for me. I’m making the decision for myself and for my children.”

He Told NY 1 10 days ago, “If I don’t feel comfortable I will open the city. When I open the city, I will travel on the subway.”

Cuomo chatted with a number of straphangers, who also wore masks, while holding a train pole during his ride. He was not wearing gloves.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he “intends” to travel on the subway, though he has not said when.

Asked if he was running rails during the pandemonium, he told reporters at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, “Sure, I mean.

“I think it’s important to show people that there is really important work going on on the subways and buses to keep people safe,” said de Blasio.

MTA officials said the subway system will be 95 percent pre-pandemic service by Monday, but ridership will only return 10 to 15 percent.