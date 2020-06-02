The Greek Tourism Minister said all foreign visitors were welcome

Athens, Greece – Greece is preparing to introduce tourists from all over the world this summer, but the country’s tourism minister said on Tuesday that it would adhere to the advice of health professionals to make it a safer destination in terms of coronavirus exposure.

“Every tourist is welcome. “It’s a very stressful year for everyone, and refilling the batteries is the call of the day,” Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis said. “However, we have to wait for professionals and international organizations. , When is it safe to do so, ”

“We don’t want to endanger people who visit us. And, of course, our population, ”Theoharis said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The government has imposed a lockdown on Greece’s coronavirus outbreak, which is credited with significantly reducing infections in many other parts of Europe. As of Tuesday, Greece had a total of 2,900 cases and 179 deaths, with no new virus-related deaths recorded in the previous 24 hours. Eleven remained in intensive care units.

Lockdown limits are gradually eased to the point where life is almost normal. But the country is heavily dependent on tourism, and the government is keen to attract foreign visitors and boost the economy, which survived the brutal decade-long economic crisis that wiped out one-fourth of GDP.

Officials are now facing a delicate balancing act that promotes Greece as a safe and attractive destination, ensuring visitors do not trigger new outbreaks.

An example of gambling came on Tuesday, when authorities announced that 12 passengers tested positive on Monday’s flight from Doha, Qatar. Greece’s civil protection agency said it was suspending flights from Qatar until June 15.

Currently, all travelers to Greece must check in and stay in the designated hotel for the night until the results.

“The goal is not to stop every economic activity to help the health situation, but to actually find that balance, and for that, you need your healthcare professionals to guide you,” says Theoharis.

One of those health professionals, epidemiologist Gikkas Majiorkinis, said that according to current trends, coronavirus outbreak in Greece is “on the elimination trajectory. Unless we have other import cases, it will be months before the virus is printed in the country ”.

He said new cases will almost certainly come when Greece opens to tourists.

“Yes, we are concerned because we know that there is an epidemic of people all over the world as a result of the epidemic,” Majiorkinis said. “The question is how fast we can have incoming cases, because it happens. There is no doubt that we have incoming cases.”

The government has outlined a two-part schedule for jump-starting tourism. By June 15, visitors will be able to head to Athens or the northern city of Thessaloniki. Direct international flights to regional airports, including islands, will be allowed from July 1.

Greece announced last week that visitors to 29 countries will undergo random coronavirus testing and will not be subject to random coronavirus testing, apart from mandatory testing for every passenger and detention currently applicable. The announcement has angered some countries, including neighboring Italy.

However, the government has since clarified measures to address flights from specific airports rather than countries. Greece is making its decisions on the European Aviation Safety Agency’s list of airports at high risk for coronavirus transmission.

Visitors can still fly to Greece from those airports, but are subject to compulsory testing, and a seven-day self-restraint period if they test negative for coronavirus or a 14-day supervised quarantine if they are positive.

“Maybe it’s a misunderstanding that we’re blocking entire countries or something like that. This is not what we intend to convey, ”Theoharis said.

He added that the European Agency’s list of high-risk airports was subject to change and that their regional public health conditions could improve. For example, Rome’s international airport is not on the EASA list, he noted.

“We are not actually blocking countries, but airports. And, you know, it shows that it’s not about specific passports or countries, “Theoharis said.