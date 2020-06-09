The judge approved the imposition of sanctions on Minneapolis police

Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

A lawyer representing one of the former police officers charged in the death of George Floyd claimed that Floyd resisted arrest and suggested that Floyd be rolling while his client was an officer. Derek Chauvin Kneeling on his neck.

Earl Gray, former attorney general Thomas LaneBody camera footage from the scene, which was not made public.

If people see full body camera footage from the lane, “I believe they have a different view.”

“This is not a violent resistance, but a kind of resistance that a person should make when a police officer arrests him,” Gray said of Floyd.

Lane, 37, only For four days According to his lawyer, when he helped curb Floyd.

“My client is holding his legs, Mr. Floyd says he can’t breathe and My client told Chauvin, a 20-year veteran, that we should wrap him up, “Gray said.

“Lane asked if we should turn him over and Officer Chauvin said no,” Gray said. “Now, we have a 20-year officer here and a four-day officer on my client.”

“Afterwards, my client again. Do you want to turn him over to him? It was right before the ambulance arrived and again he did not go to his side.”

Gray said Lane “didn’t want to see a man die” and started doing CPR on Floyd.

“My client is on his feet. When the ambulance arrives, my client goes in the ambulance. Forced for four days … and starts his own CPR, pushing his chest, which he did for a long time, according to Gray, until they get the machine.

Officers Chauvin, Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tau Thao were called into custody on May 25 about a $ 20 counterfeit bill. Floyd.

Chauvin – Knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes Charged With a new, more serious count of second-degree murder last Wednesday.

Kueng, Thao, and Lane Charged Assisting and assisting with second-degree murder and assisting and assisting second-degree homicide.