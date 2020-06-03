The Madeline McCann investigation will lead UK police to a new suspect

McCann disappeared while sleeping in his family’s holiday apartment on May 3, 2007, a case that gained widespread media attention in the UK. She was never found, and there was none Has been charged Upon her disappearance.

The new accused is a German man imprisoned in Germany on an unrelated matter, according to the UK Metropolitan Police Force.

The force did not identify the man but described him as a 43-year-old white man. He lived in the Algarve region of southern Portugal between 1995 and 2007, when McCann disappeared.

“He is connected to Priya da Luz and the surrounding area and has spent some small spells in Germany,” the police statement said.