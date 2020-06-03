The Madeline McCann investigation will lead UK police to a new suspect

The new accused is a German man imprisoned in Germany on an unrelated matter, according to the UK Metropolitan Police Force.
The force did not identify the man but described him as a 43-year-old white man. He lived in the Algarve region of southern Portugal between 1995 and 2007, when McCann disappeared.
“He is connected to Priya da Luz and the surrounding area and has spent some small spells in Germany,” the police statement said.
“Madeleine has been missing for over 13 years and none of us can imagine what it would be like for her family.
“After a 10-year anniversary, the Met has received information about a German man known to be around and around Priya da Luz.
Police also uncovered details of two cars associated with the accused at the time of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.
“The first vehicle was a typical VW T3 Westphalia campervan. It had two tone markings, white top and yellow skirting in the early 1980s. It had a Portuguese registration plate,” the statement said.
“The accused has had access to this van for at least some time since April 2007 and sometime after May 2007. It was used in and around the Pria da Luz area.”
“The second vehicle is a 1993 British Jaguar, model XJR 6, German number plate and registered in Germany,” the statement adds
“This car is believed to have been located in and around Priya da Luz in 2006 and 2007. The car was first registered in the name of the accused. On May 4, 2007, the day after Madeline disappeared, the car was re-registered to someone in Germany.”
Detectives urged people to come forward with any information on the vehicles and the two mobile phone numbers, one of which is believed to have been used by the accused on the day Madeleine disappeared.
There is a £ 20,000 (approximately $ 25,000) police reward for information leading to the sentencing of the victim.
This is a breaking story, more to follow…
