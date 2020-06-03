The man turned to dozens of protesters at his Washington, DC home to protect himself from arrest

A protester told CNN that people were leaving the White House on Monday evening and wounded in a residential neighborhood, where they were placed in a police box.

The protestor, who asked to be identified only as Meka, told CNN that the protest was peaceful and that people were trying to figure out what to do.

“I was screaming that someone had placed an order. They started pushing us, spraying the mask, riding people, and then everyone started to panic,” the 22-year-old college senior said.

He looked around, saw a man begging for a friend to step into a nearby house and a protestor came in.

“I ran towards the steps and started getting in as soon as possible,” Meka said. “At the moment, I don’t know if this is the right decision, but I am essaying.”

He said he looked out of the window and saw more police officers than he could count and many were arrested outside.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Tuesday that no arrests have been made of the protesters inside the home, and that the officers were “in constant contact with the owner of the house throughout the evening.”

About 300 people, including 194 people, were arrested on Monday night in the area around Rahul Dubey’s house, Newsham said.

Dubey said CNN affiliate WJLA He was in his stoop and some of the protesters forced him to charge his phones and use his bathroom before the police went inside. “There was a big bang and my eyes were burning spray. I was screaming like I hadn’t heard it before, and I described it as a ‘human tsunami’, I could see up to a quarter of the block coming down the street,” he told WJLA.

He shouts, “Come in, come home,” for about 10 minutes.

Dubey told WJLA that about 70 protesters had come in and that it was a “confrontation and mayhem,” as they tried to settle down, helping people with pepper spray.

CNN could not be reached for comment on Dubey.

Meka told CNN that he did not sleep on Monday night and that the police tried several times to get the protesters out.

He said that at one time Dubey was able to deliver pizza and some members of the community also brought food.

Becca Timmesh lives two blocks away from Dubey, and she and three other people remained on her desk overnight to observe police activity and check in with protesters.

She said they also worked to organize rides to bring young people home after the curfew was lifted.

“Then at five o’clock, with a one-hour curfew, community members started bringing food and water and a hand sanitizer and their cars to the left and right, and taking people,” said Thimmesh.

She said that when the protesters came out, they had more volunteers than they needed, so many of them stayed and helped clean up.

Authorities used rubber bullets and tear gas on Monday to remove protesters from Lafayette Park so President Trump could visit St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Timmesh said he has seen many other residents on the street allow protesters into their homes.

“There is a global pandemic right now, and we were told, ‘Don’t let people in your house, don’t share space with people.’ You know, these random people I thought were a huge sacrifice to try and assure the safety of young people I don’t know.”

Dubey told WJLA that he considers a family of young protesters, and that he is relieved by texts and messages that the house is safe all week.

“I hope my 13-year-old son is just as awesome as them,” he said.

“I hope they continue to fight and I hope they go there peacefully today, as they did yesterday, and our country needs them, and you and everyone else need more than ever.”