The National Guard men found a glass of pizza they ordered in DC

Two National Guard men who were deployed to Washington D.C. during the George Floyd protests delivered a pizza with slices of baked glass in flour and cheese, according to a report.

Two South Carolina soldiers were staying at the Marriott Marquis while in the capital when they ordered the above using Uber Eats. The Post and Courier reported, Quoting the Defense Department report.

They did not bite into the pizza and other service members did not get the item, according to the news agency.

“The command says the soldiers are OK, and this is the only case of their knowledge,” Capt. Jessica Donnelly, spokeswoman for the South Carolina National Guard, told the paper.

Donnelly said guard men were advised to file a police report, but a DC Metro police spokesman said there was no report on the file.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster sent nearly 500 troops to DC last week amid demonstrations that shook the capital, declaring that President Trump wants to “dominate” the streets during civil unrest.

The National Guard recruited soldiers to assist law enforcement in responding to anti-police brutality protests in the wake of Floyd’s death when he was taken into custody by Minneapolis police.

In addition to South Carolina, guard men from Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee and Utah were also sent.

Demonstrators and lawmakers deny that their presence demonstrates excessive force. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also criticized their presence.

South Carolina soldiers later had to leave the hotel due to budget problems with the city and guard, the news agency said. They returned from their deployment on Tuesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.