The NBA has approved a plan to continue this season with 22 teams

The NBA Board of Governors approved a plan Thursday According to the league, the rematch will start the season in Orlando using a 22-team format.

Three-quarters of 30 NBA teams must approve the proposal.

Under the new plan, 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams will play eight “seeding” games to determine seeds in the playoffs. Afterwards, the seven teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs with the best combined records of regular season games and seeding games – and they are always ready to carry on.

The top eight teams in both conferences will be part of the 22 teams playing, the NBA said. The remaining six teams will be in six games in eighth place.

22 teams participating: Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. The NBA said the rematch will tentatively begin on July 31, and the NBA finals won’t end on October 12. The NBA Draft is scheduled for October 15, and the 2020-21 season begins on December 1 – about two months later than previous years. All of which is still based on a deal with Disney to use the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida as a single site for all games, practices and housing on campus. Previous reports said he was in talks with the NBA Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Like that campus, the coronavirus has made traditional travel dangerous. The National Basketball Players Association is also involved in finalizing the plan, the NBA said. NBA Its season has stopped After testing positive for Utah Jazz member Coronavirus on March 11, the Coronavirus pandemic forced many US sports organizations to consider adjustments, such as canceling events and hosting games without fans. In an effort to reduce any risk, players will be tested for coronavirus every day, ESPN previously reported. If someone tests positive they are removed and treated individually. “The NBA and NBPA are working with infectious disease experts, public health experts and government officials to establish a rigorous program to prevent and reduce the risk of COVID-19, including routine testing protocols and stringent safety practices,” the NBA said. In its statement. Some families, especially teams that are looking to run deeper in the playoffs Is allowed in the “bubble.” Calibration is called.

Wayne Sterling of CNN contributed to this report.