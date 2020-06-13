The NBA sets key dates for the reintroduction despite concerns

Although the COVID-19 cases have reached new heights in Florida and NBA players are concerned about the safety of a bubble in Orlando, the league has decided on a more timely timetable for its season finale.

Health guidelines and safety protocols for the league have not yet been established, as both the NBA Board of Governors and Players’ Union have approved a 22-team redesign plan at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and players will begin coronavirus testing on June 23. Preparations for the regular season on July 30, according to multiple reports.

The mandatory exercises begin July 1 and the teams first arrive at the Disney campus on July 7 for additional health screenings before the training camps begin July 29. Teams will have the opportunity to rinse the game by July 21, with a scrimmage schedule for each team of three.

The NBA has not yet completed an eight-game regular-season schedule for each team – some teams have 18 games left before the season ends on March 11 – but matchups will be based on the rest of the game. If the Conference No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed are in four games against each other, the play-in series for the final playoff spot will begin August 15. The 9th seed needs to win a two-game series to advance, but the 8th seed must win a game.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs begins on August 17 – or if the previous play-in series does not take place – and limited family members / guests will first be allowed into the Disney campus on August 30, with eight conference semifinal matches set.

Conference finals begin September 15, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals coming up on September 30. Game ends 7 October 13th.

All dates are subject to change.