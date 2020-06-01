NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent a memo to league staff Sunday night to address the country’s latest racial tensions, which sparked the recent death of a black man in handcuffs last week when a Minneapolis police officer hit his knee in the neck. He had pleaded not to.

Silver’s memo, a copy of which was obtained by the Associated Press, shows that Minneapolis man George Floyd – as well as Ahmed Arbury, a 25-year-old black man who chased and killed armed whites. BRONNA TAYLOR is a black emergency medical worker who was fatally shot by police serving a drug search warrant in and around South Georgia.

“Just as we are fighting a pandemic, it affects communities and people of color more than anyone. We are reminded that there are always incurable injuries in our country,” Silver wrote in the memo.

Speaking to staff at the Silver Memo, he said he spent the weekend watching the coverage of protests around the country, “and he is heartened by many members of the NBA and the WNBA family.

He urged league office workers to participate in the Dream Work in Color Virtual Community Dialogue – an internal workforce resource group focused on African-Americans and the issues they face.

“This moment requires more introspection from us, including myself, who will never know the full pain and fear that our colleagues and players experience every day,” Silver wrote. “We need to reach out, listen to each other and work together to be part of the solution. And as an organization, we must do everything in our power to make a meaningful difference. Even in this sad and difficult time, we know.”