The NFL will spend $ 250 million over the next 10 years to fight systematic racism

“The NFL and our clubs work with NFL players to support programs that address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational progress.”

The NFL said it will also use its television network and other media features to raise awareness, promote “social justice issues education” and “promote unity.”

“The National Football League, we admit that it was wrong to listen to NFL players earlier and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. The National Football League, we believe in the black lives.” His announcement came in response to a video called “Flanger Together” featuring multiple black NFL players asking the league to take a strong black stance in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. After the video of his death was released, it sparked protests worldwide, demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality. On Wednesday, several high-profile professional athletes, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady and Drew Brees Sent a letter to Congress Calling for an end to qualified immunity, the legal doctrine that athletes are told protects law enforcement from accountability. The bill was introduced by Reps. Justin Amash and Ayanna Pressley, which helps restore public confidence in government and law enforcement and ensures that whenever a citizen’s constitutional rights are violated, he or she receives help in court.

