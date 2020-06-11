The NYC barbershop remains defiant despite the lockdown penalties

The hair he needs to stay.

Williamsburg barber reopens state coronavirus lockdown – and vows to continue clipping despite being hit with a $ 10,000 fine.

Gordon Barberia Cut & Shave owner Ilya Izakov said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order had sunk his business into debt – and reopened with nearby stores in Long Island and Westchester.

“When Westchester and Long Island reopen 10 miles away, I will not work for another three months,” Isakov told The Post.

“It is unfair the way New York City operates and it is very disturbing because so many people have lost their businesses, lost their jobs and so many children have not eaten,” Iskakov added.

Barber briefly resumed his business after activists behind the “Liberate America” ​​group paid him $ 500.

The city immediately summoned Iskakov and he was shut down again until Monday, after hearing that barbershops outside the city were reopening this week.

The salons will not be open until the second phase of Cuomo’s reopening plan. Hudson Valley and Long Island entered that second phase this week, but New York City did not reach that benchmark until at least the end of June.

Claiming his business was the only outdoor barbershop in Williamsburg, Iskakov saw “very high demand” in his first few days. He and two other barbers are working inside, taking in customers’ temperatures before entering, but all patrons have to wait outside at a safe social distance.

Iskakov was interviewed by customers outside The Post on Thursday when officials from Mayor de Blasio’s office smashed the store again and issued a second summons to his business to work under lockdown.

Isakov now faces two felonies, a fine of 500 12,500, and a court date set for Aug. 20.

“I’m not worried,” he said of his upcoming court appearance. “I’m going to tell you how. The mayor does not make laws. “

Asked if he would be open, Iskakov said he cut and ran.

“Be open!” He said, “I have two tickets. What am I going to do? I am continuing this time. What, are they going to take my license? We’ll see about that. “

“If you take my license, you’re taking away my life,” he added.