A screenshot from a video released by the World Health Organization shows WHO Technical Lead Maria van Kerkhov speaking at a virtual news briefing on COVID-19 from WHO headquarters in Geneva on Monday, April 6th. AFP / Getty Images

The World Health Organization today addressed the confusion surrounding comments made by an official on Monday. “Very rarely appears.”

Maria van Kerkhov, WHO’s technical leader for coronavirus response and head of its emerging diseases and zooses unit, said yesterday that “it is very rare for a person without a symptom to actually transmit to a secondary person.”

But today, during direct questioning, she asserts that “it is largely unknown.”

“We know that some people who do not have symptoms or who do not have the symptoms can spread the virus – so we need to better understand how many people do not have the symptoms,” says Van Kerkhov.

She further explained:

Von Kerkhov said, “What I was referring to yesterday’s press conference was very few studies. I tried to look at cases that are symptomless over time.… And it’s a very small subset of studies. “This is largely unknown because there are so many unknowns around it. Some modeling groups have tried to estimate the proportion of people who don’t have the ability to transmit.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, also said during live questionnaires that there is still much to learn about the asymptomatic outbreak of coronavirus.

“As Maria says, it is not known what proportion of the disease is spreading from asymptomatic people,” Ryan says. “There is so much to be answered about this, not much is known.”

The upper respiratory pathogen is spread by viruses – like someone coughing or sneezing, but some research suggests that it can also spread by talking.

Earlier, on Monday, von Kerkhov said that asymptomatic cases of Kovid-19 often turn into cases of mild disease.

“When we actually went back and said how many of them were really asymptomatic, we found that most people have really mild disease,” von Kerkhov said Monday.

Remember: A person with no true symptoms does not have symptoms and does not develop symptoms of Kovid-19. However, the term parasymptomatic refers to having typical or very mild symptoms and refers to the early stages of pre-symptomatic illness before symptoms develop.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission occurs before people become ill.