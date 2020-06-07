The police chief announced his arrest, alleging no cash

A Louisiana police officer has been charged after missing $ 3,650 of stolen cash from his station – announcing his arrest in an online news release.

Grayson Police Chief Mitch Broughton Announced on Facebook The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has charged him with obstruction of justice and workplace abuse – and he will not quit.

“I will not discuss the validity of the charge. I want full disclosure, ”he said Thursday before 7 pm – four hours before state police made their own statement.

“It does not affect me as chief of police and I always want to be available when the criminal justice system can solve this problem,” he stressed.

Broughton said he called the state police “on some concerns with a city employee” – focusing on himself while “cooperating” with investigators.

State Police OfficersPossession of the decided Broughton On two separate cases, 500 2,500 and 1 1,150. The currency that was seized cannot be counted and logged as evidence. “

The section states that Broughton “deliberately concealed the missing currency.”

The chief was booked into the Caldwell Parish Jail and detained a few hours later, Newsweek said. The magazine said Broughton and the LSP declined to discuss the ongoing investigation.