The Rangers and Islanders are in Vegas for the NHL playoffs

So when the competition begins in late July or early August, the Rangers and Islanders will stick to Vegas. Various sources have confirmed that NHL has settled in Vegas as one of the two hub cities to host the tournament.

As the league previously noted, this does not allow a team to play at home, so the Golden Knights and the Western Conference are in the other hub city, with the NHL seeking to name Toronto as Canada’s 14-day drop. All people entering the country need self-incarceration.

So in Vegas, the five best-qualifying rounds are Pittsburgh-Montreal and Columbus-Toronto, and the Rangers-Carolina and Islands-Florida, and Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia play round-robin seeding.

The likelihood is that – at least for the qualifying round, if not beyond – games will be played back and forth with a day between games 1 and 2 and games 3 and 4. That was the scheduling format, the first two rounds from 1980-84 and the first round from 1980-89.

There were five years from 1975-79, in which two teams received byes from the preliminary round best-of-three. The teams that received the bye went 9-1 in their quarter-final matchups – losing to the 1978 Islanders, Lani McDonald and the Maple Leafs in Game 7 overtime.

The parameters for training camp eligibility have not yet been established, so it is unknown whether the 24 teams included in the tournament will be able to invite players to start contracts next season and are ineligible to compete this summer.

There is much talk about the 2020-21 season, which begins in December or January, so the league can play in the stands with fans for as long as possible, with a conference-only schedule.