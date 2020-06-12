The re-start of the PGA Tour is a beautiful and welcoming scene

FORT WORTH, Texas – It’s beautiful.

The grass color on the greens and fairways looked lighter and brighter on Augusta National’s day.

With temperatures in excess of 90 degrees and a roasted Colonial Country Club, the cloudless sunny sky seemed far more sensible than ever.

The famous Ben Hogan statue in front of the clubhouse, decorated with masks to commemorate the era in which we live, is like Michelangelo’s “David digit” in Florence, Italy.

The first round of the first PGA Tour Tournament since the coronavirus pandemic games and everything else in the world took place in March, and no matter who was playing or who was leading the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday.

148 players competing in a real, live sporting event – coming out on a Sunday evening – is a welcome sight.

It’s beautiful.

At 8:46 am, tea time was left on the tee sheet assigned to acknowledge the racial injustice that George Floyd faced in his tragic Memorial Day death in Minneapolis police custody.

Three horns were heard and everyone on the golf course, no matter where they were, paused. Some bowed their heads in prayer, some reflected. The atmosphere was quiet.

Ryan Palmer, a native Texan and Colonial member, was honored to hit the first shot of the tournament at 6:50 p.m.

“I’m a little scared, but very exciting,” said Palmer. “I have the honor to ask them to do me. It was a great feeling to be that person. ”

Justin Rose, who won the 2018 Colonial with four rounds in the 60s, was no more than 66, and he took the early lead with his morning tea time of 7-under-63.

Harold Warner III compares Rose’s 63 to one of the afternoon tea times, smashing all 18 greens – the third player to achieve that feat in the last 25 years.

Brian Harmon, who was in that first group with Palmer, fired 65 and was the first low-key leader in the clubhouse.

“I’m absolutely scared to get started,” Harman said. “It was like forever ago when we finished the Players’ Thursday. It was a pleasure to get out of the house.

Getting out of the house is beautiful for all of us.

Justin Thomas, Jonathan Vegas, Abraham Yancer and Collin Morikawa shot a 6-under 64 and took a one-shot lead.

Power-broker Trisam Rory McIlroy, No. 2-ranked Brooks Koepka and No. 3-ranked Jon Rahm are clearly and surprisingly quiet. McIlroy and Koipka shot 2-under and Raham 1-under.

Phil Mickelson, wearing glasses sunglasses and looking like a straight state trooper from Central Casting, went through 10 holes at 4-under and ended up with a frustrating 1-under 69 on his way home.

But today, it is very important to know who shot 65 or who shot 75, or who put themselves in great condition or is likely to miss the cut.

They are playing golf for real again, the scorecards in their pockets and a check of the seven-figure winner in the balance and a TV audience starving for live games over the past three months.

“It’s a lot of fun to get back there,” said Warner. “I shot 80 today but never fired. I love playing golf, but you won’t realize it until it’s taken off. ”

As one of the few lucky ones on site to watch this historic event, three months ago, when it was hard to imagine when that moment would come, it was a great pleasure and relief for me to re-cover the live sporting event. Come.

This is a time when many people are trying and anxious – some more, some more than others. And, with the understanding that sports should not be compared to the toy store in the life mall and other important segments of society, being a player when there is no live sports is not a comfortable place.

So, in my little corner of the universe, being a colonizer and describing a sporting event for the first time in a quarter of a year is a very comfortable place. It seemed natural. It seemed normal.

It’s beautiful.