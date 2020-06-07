The remains of George Floyd arrive in Houston

On June 7, a demonstrator stood in front of the US embassy in London. Frank Augustine / AP

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of London on Sunday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, gathering outside the US embassy in May to protest solidarity with the assassination of police officers in Minneapolis.

Protesters marching in the capital chanted “Black Life’s Matter” together on Sunday, with many placards and posters delivering the same message; A protester standing outside the US embassy has a sign that reads: “Black lives trump your ego, Mr. President.”

In a symbolic tribute to Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin hit a knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the demonstrators stood in silence for eight minutes.

Others staged a “die-in” demonstration next to police officers standing outside the embassy building.

“Together, we allow our voices to be heard. Put in place. Blacks cannot continue to suffer, ”one protester addressed the crowd.

On the other hand: Similar shows are happening in other parts of the UK; In Bristol, UK media footage shows protesters pulling a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston.

Although the UK government urged citizens not to show fear that the protest could lead to further coronavirus outbreaks, the protest has seen considerable voting.

Low social distance has been observed – because of the high numbers – but most protesters wear masks or face shields, while organizers say volunteers in high-visibility jackets provide masks and water.