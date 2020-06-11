The return of the PGA Tour is essential

Fort Worth, Texas – A total of 148 players and their caddies registered for the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club were tested for COVID-19, and everyone tested negative.

This is an important first hurdle for the PGA Tour, and especially Commissioner Jay Monahan, who returns to the tournament game this week for the first time in three months.

Monahan said Wednesday that he was “absolutely delighted” with the result, but “if there’s one thing you’ve learned as you look back over the past 90 days, there are steps you can take.” We have overcome some important obstacles. But now we come to the playground. Now think of all the things you ask our players and caddies and everyone in this little bubble, we need to run on it. ”

Monahan was asked if there was a limit number of positive test cases – if anything – that the tour set, which would be considered an outbreak and would threaten the tournament or even the season.

“The short answer is, ‘If it is, then,'” he said, “I think you should be in a position where you need to know where you are and what’s going on in the market around you and where we are at the moment.” There is also uncertainty about how you will react, as there is no way to completely eliminate the risk. ”

“But as we sit here today, every player and caddy that comes through our testing facility in Fort Worth has been tested negative.

Monahan defended the No-Spectator approach to the first four events, saying, “It’s about continuous returns. Yes, we may have fans to the stage. We love the fans in Fort Worth. It is very difficult for us not to have them. I hope they know how important it is for us to be here with this quality of PGA Tour that shares the PGA Tour golf with the world in Fort Worth, and hopefully will be here with all our fans next year. ”

Monahan said he was in constant consultation with the commissioners of other sports leagues, such as the NBA and NHL, and felt the responsibility to secure this right.

“I think everybody is looking,” he said. “We want everyone to stop doing so well and achieve the same goal that they have. It’s a safe and healthy return, and to do this in a way that realizes the challenges facing this virus.”