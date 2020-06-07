The tiebreakers for the NBA and playoff seeds to use the winning percentage

Miami – Playoff seeding is based on win percentage, and then the required tiebreakers follow the usual procedures, NBA teams have said.

This is a problem that needs clarification, as 22 teams coming to the Disney Complex near Orlando, Florida, are due to reschedule this season next month, not the same number of games.

NBA teams said they plan to use tiebreakers in a memo late Friday.

Based on the league’s plan for a rematch, games will resume at the end of July, with Dallas ending up playing an NBA-high 75 games. Most others play between 72 and 74; The low total is 71, with the San Antonio and Los Angeles Lakers completing the NBA’s plans to play eight games at the Disney complex before the playoffs begin.

The NBA has not yet revealed how the team’s schedule will be adjusted after the team resumes in the 2019-20 season without Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York.

Some playoff races are particularly close and the teams involved play a different number of games.

In the East, Brooklyn and Orlando are separated by half a game and the Nets end up with less than Magic.

In the West, four teams – Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento and San Antonio – were separated by a half-game in the race for ninth place and a berth in the play-in series. The gap between those four teams is .010 percentage points, and the Trail Blazers play 74 games, the Pelicans and Kings both play 72 and the Spurs 71.

Typically, NBA teams play 82 games – a coronavirus pandemic this season, and that was not possible due to the discontinuation of the season on March 11.

This is the first season that NBA teams have played a disproportionate number of games since 2012-13, when the game between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers was canceled in response to the Boston Marathon bombing. The Celtics and Pacers finished in 81 games, although that season had little effect on playoff seeding.