Hanoi – Trapped at home with school suspended, Nguyen Doi Chung Anh has made the most of a lockdown in Vietnam by using art to demonstrate tragedy, resilience and chaos in the world war against coronavirus.

10 Years of Chung Anh’s work shows how events unfolded around the world, depicting the devastation with drawings of coronaviruses attacking landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, the Big Ben and the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the United States and beyond.

Her images also aim to highlight Vietnam’s success in containing the virus after imported infections, one showing the same aircraft that was blocked by medical workers spraying insecticides from two soldiers’ arms and another from fighter jets.

After Vietnam declared it virus-free for three weeks, they referred to the duty-free flight VN54, which brought in a new group of infected people. There were 332 cases reported in the country and no deaths.

To show appreciation of the frontlines, Chung Anh paints herself in a film about her safety, and most of her 11 drawings show her fighting the virus or blasting with disinfectants.

“I took this in the hope that they could keep their spirits high to prevent the spread,” she said. “This girl is me, here I am drawing and these things are my .H.”

In many films, the Diamond Princess, hundreds of travelers on an infected cruise ship, and the late Chinese doctor and one of the pestilence’s men, Li Wenliang, were warned about the virus.

Chung Anh’s mother, Doi Juan Hu, chose it as her favorite.

“I see that she can sympathize and recognize the sacrifice of doctors who have risked their lives and lost,” she said.